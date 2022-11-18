AWS impact in communities
We continuously invest in communities where Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers are located by creating local jobs, generating economic growth, providing skills training and education, and unlocking opportunities for local businesses and suppliers. We also establish sustainability initiatives and develop engagement programs in collaboration with local organizations. Find out how our investments in one U.S. community, in eastern Oregon, have made a difference to people in the region.
-
America Pacheco, who is from Boardman, Oregon, is studying computer science at Oregon State University. She received a grant from the AWS InCommunities Scholarship Program. “AWS has played a big part in Boardman’s growth,” she said. “That growth is something I always wanted to be part of. In the future, when I finish my studies, I want to return home and give back to my town in some way.”
-
Eastern Oregon Mission is the community food bank for greater Hermiston, Oregon—playing a critical role in serving some of the area's most vulnerable residents. It's one of several local nonprofits and community organizations that will be able to expand their work and continue to make a meaningful impact in their communities thanks to a $2 million investment from AWS.
-
Our collaboration with the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation will offer young people and the wider community interactive learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering, math, the arts, and tribal-first foods.
-
Recycled water from AWS data centers is irrigating hundreds of acres of land in Umatilla, Oregon, helping farmers grow crops like corn, soybean, and wheat.
-
Local residents from eastern Oregon have secured jobs in cloud computing thanks to an upskilling program we created in collaboration with Blue Mountain Community College. Three graduates of the Data Center Technician Training Program who are now developing tech careers at AWS share their experience.
-
In 2015, we teamed up with Peter Hernberg—who teaches math and computer science at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon—to create the Data Center Technician Training Program. The initiative helps local people access new cloud computing career opportunities, regardless of their experience.