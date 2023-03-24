AWS impact in communities
We continuously invest in communities where Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers are located by supporting local jobs, generating economic growth, providing skills training and education, and unlocking opportunities for local businesses and suppliers. We also establish sustainability initiatives and develop engagement programs in collaboration with local organizations. Find out how our investments in eastern Oregon and northern Virginia have made a difference to the people in these regions.
Our impact in northern Virginia
-
Out of the classroom and into the field, Amazon shows Virginia high school students the science behind solar power to ignite passion for the planet.
-
With a $1 million donation to CodeVA and the opening of a new AWS Think Big Space for students and teachers, Amazon continues to expand investments in computer science education in HQ2 across Virginia.
-
This free program kicks off in Prince William County, Virginia, and will then take place in other communities around the world.
-
The Amazon Future Engineer donation includes virtual resources, training for over 12,000 teachers and curriculum to students whose schools closed due to COVID-19.
-
5 ways to enhance your career with cloud-computing skills from Amazon, whether you're a beginner or an expertFrom interactive gaming to online courses, Amazon offers a wealth of ways to master the cloud.
-
Grassroots organizations in communities where AWS has data centers are using financial grants to strengthen their neighborhoods.