5 ways to enhance your career with cloud-computing skills from Amazon, whether you're a beginner or an expert

offers a blend of free and paid educational services. You can take advantage of more than 500 digital courses, learning plans, and official practice questions to prepare you for AWS certification at no cost—and even play the AWS Cloud Quest role-playing game that lets you focus on the Cloud Practitioner role. Subscribe to an Individual subscription for $29 per month or $299 per year and you get access to five additional AWS Cloud Quest roles, including Solutions Architect, Security Specialist, and Serverless Developer, more than 100 AWS Builder Labs, three AWS Certification Official Practice Question Sets, and more. The AWS Jam Journey, for example, lets you build your cloud skills by participating in a collection of interactive, real-world scenarios that cover topics like networking, security, databases, and machine learning.