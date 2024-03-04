AWS offers 5 game-based training experiences to power up your cloud skills

As cloud technologies continue to drive innovation and fuel careers, it’s essential to keep up with the latest advancements. After all, the ability to acquire new cloud skills is critical for success, allowing you to stay in lockstep with this rapidly evolving technology. That’s where game-based training can help.

When it comes to learning, one size doesn’t fit all. Are you a visual learner? Do you need to learn by doing? Do you enjoy receiving guidance and feedback as you learn? Then interactive, game-based training may be for you.

A recent study commissioned by AWS explored the impact of gamified learning on upskilling one’s workforce and found that the majority of teams that tried it reported better results than traditional training. In fact, 80% of managers said they or their team were likely to engage with gamified cloud training in the next year.

AWS has expanded its suite of free and low-cost game-based learning experiences within AWS Skill Builder, our digital learning center, to help you develop expertise and job-ready skills through hands-on practice. You can learn the foundations of solution design, explore specific real-world use cases, prepare for AWS Certifications, and even recertify for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification without taking an exam.

AWS’s game-based learning offerings help users build knowledge and hands-on skills.

Each game-based learning product offers immersive 3D simulation for all levels of cloud experience, from foundational to advanced. Here, the player is presented with real-world issues along with guided training to effectively respond to those challenges. This leads to faster practical skill development and retention, while engaging game elements keep you motivated. You’ll validate your knowledge along the way through challenges, and there’s even a fun dose of competition.

Let’s explore AWS’s five game-based learning offerings.