AWS offers 5 game-based training experiences to power up your cloud skills

As cloud technologies continue to drive innovation and fuel careers, it’s essential to keep up with the latest advancements. After all, the ability to acquire new cloud skills is critical for success, allowing you to stay in lockstep with this rapidly evolving technology. That’s where game-based training can help.
When it comes to learning, one size doesn’t fit all. Are you a visual learner? Do you need to learn by doing? Do you enjoy receiving guidance and feedback as you learn? Then interactive, game-based training may be for you.
A recent study commissioned by AWS explored the impact of gamified learning on upskilling one’s workforce and found that the majority of teams that tried it reported better results than traditional training. In fact, 80% of managers said they or their team were likely to engage with gamified cloud training in the next year.
AWS has expanded its suite of free and low-cost game-based learning experiences within AWS Skill Builder, our digital learning center, to help you develop expertise and job-ready skills through hands-on practice. You can learn the foundations of solution design, explore specific real-world use cases, prepare for AWS Certifications, and even recertify for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification without taking an exam.
Each game-based learning product offers immersive 3D simulation for all levels of cloud experience, from foundational to advanced. Here, the player is presented with real-world issues along with guided training to effectively respond to those challenges. This leads to faster practical skill development and retention, while engaging game elements keep you motivated. You’ll validate your knowledge along the way through challenges, and there’s even a fun dose of competition.
Let’s explore AWS’s five game-based learning offerings.
1. AWS Cloud QuestBuild role-specific expertise
AWS Cloud Quest is the flagship training in our game-based learning portfolio. You start by creating your avatar and step into the role of a cloud professional, such as a solutions architect or machine learning specialist, and converse with virtual customers. It’s a great way to grow your ability to translate complex business problems into technical solutions.
Then you apply your knowledge with hands-on labs, solving your customer’s problem by building solutions in a structured AWS Management Console environment. With guidance, you can tackle use-cases specific to a technical domain or AWS service, benefiting from assessments along the way. When you complete all the assignments in the quest, you’ll earn an official AWS digital badge credential, which you can showcase to recruiters, potential employers, and peers through Credly.com.
AWS Cloud Quest supports new-to-cloud learners with foundational cloud practitioner and advanced cloud professional roles, including data analytics specialist, networking specialist, serverless developer, solutions architect, machine learning specialist, and security specialist. Completing the respective AWS Cloud Quest role can help learners build knowledge and hands-on skills to pursue the aligned AWS Certification.Build in-demand cloud skills with AWS Cloud Quest | Amazon Web Services
“I am obsessed with it,” said Katy Raby, a software engineer. “I love how varied it is, allowing you to do quizzes to reinforce your knowledge, or you can be doing hands-on labs, which are really similar to real-world experiences.”
New training is continuously being added within AWS Cloud Quest, such as assignments to help you build practical generative artificial intelligence skills for machine learning, serverless developer, solutions architect, and security roles. These new tasks help you learn to generate images from text descriptions, create chatbots powered by large language models, and use generative AI to build cloud infrastructure.
2. AWS Industry QuestGrow your industry prowess
AWS Industry Quest, like AWS Cloud Quest, is an interactive learning experience, but teaches you how to build cloud solutions for your industry. Choose an industry—financial services, health care, or manufacturing and automotive—then customize your avatar, work through common industry-specific use cases, and solve the challenges in order to transform a virtual organization into an industry leader. When you complete all the industry-specific solutions, you’ll earn an AWS digital badge that you can share with your network.
3. AWS Card ClashExplore AWS Cloud architecture and design
AWS Card Clash is a 3D virtual card game that helps you explore AWS Cloud architecture and solution design. No matter what your skill level is, this fun game will help you develop and expand your working knowledge of AWS Cloud services, and learn how they interface within a solution. Learn to identify common architectures and strategically deploy cards to build a scalable and efficient AWS solution architecture, using special cards to defend your strategy or capture an opponent’s deployment—and win. Check out the trailer on YouTube.
4. AWS Escape RoomPrepare for your AWS CertificationAWS Escape Room: Exam Prep for AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner | Amazon Web Services
Gear up to become an AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner with AWS Escape Room, an immersive virtual escape room. You’ll answer exam-style questions, build solutions in hands-on labs, and solve interactive puzzles in order to escape virtual rooms within the game environment. You’ll get feedback along the way to help build your knowledge and prepare you to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification exam.
5. AWS Cloud Quest: RecertifyA brand-new way to recertify your AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner credentialsAWS Cloud Quest: Recertify Cloud Practitioner | Amazon Web Services
Are your AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner credentials expiring in six months or less? Take the stress out of recertification, no exam required. You can complete AWS Cloud Quest: Recertify Cloud Practitioner, a game-based training that guides you through hands-on learning modules, and get recertified. The game consists of 12 solution-building assignments in the cloud practitioner role, plus a bonus recertification challenge. And from now through May 31, 2024, a beta version of AWS Cloud Quest: Recertify Cloud Practitioner is available at no cost.
Are you ready to build your cloud skills?
Whether you’re a beginner with zero cloud experience or a seasoned professional looking to expand your knowledge, our game-based solutions can help you gain a deep understanding of AWS technology. Gamified training offers a fun, risk-free environment where learners can solve problems creatively, and research shows it may deliver better learning results as you progress toward your personal and professional goals. Game on!
