AWS Shield is enhancing how it protects websites and online applications by proactively finding network security configuration mistakes and weaknesses. The service now creates a map of customers' security resources, identifying vulnerabilities to common attacks like SQL injections (when hackers try to access data through website forms) and Distributed Denial-of-Service, or DDoS, attacks (when attackers overwhelm websites with fake traffic to make them crash). AWS Shield provides an easy-to-understand dashboard that highlights issues by severity, along with step-by-step instructions for fixing problems quickly. Customers can even use Amazon Q, the most capable generative AI-powered assistant for work, to get guidance through simple conversations, rather than navigating complex security settings.