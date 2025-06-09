Key takeaways
- Amazon plans to invest at least $20 billion in Pennsylvania to expand its AI infrastructure, creating 1,250 new high-skilled jobs and supporting thousands more in the AWS data center supply chain.
- Since 2010, Amazon has invested $26 billion in Pennsylvania, contributing more than $26 billion to the Commonwealth’s GDP and supporting 27,000 full and part-time jobs, as well as 37,100 indirect jobs across various facilities.
- Amazon will bring training and education programs, including data center technician programs, fiber optic fusion splicing workshops, and STEM awareness and learning opportunities for K-12 schools, to local communities.
- Amazon is launching the Amazon Northeastern Pennsylvania Community Fund with a $250,000 commitment for grants up to $10,000 supporting STEM education, sustainability and environment, digital skills, culture and heritage, health and well-being.
Amazon today announced plans to invest at least $20 billion in Pennsylvania to expand our data center infrastructure to support artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing technologies. Salem Township and Falls Township are the first communities identified as sites for these future innovation campuses. Multiple additional Pennsylvania communities are under consideration.
This landmark investment is expected to create at least 1,250 new high-skilled jobs while supporting thousands of other jobs in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) data center supply chain.
The new high-skilled jobs will range from data center engineers and network specialists, to engineering operations managers, security specialists, and many more technical roles. In addition to these direct positions, this planned investment is expected to support thousands of local construction jobs and positions in the data center supply chain, as well as other jobs in the local community.
Today's announcement in Pennsylvania, alongside previous commitments made across the U.S. in recent months, further strengthens our investment in generative AI and high-tech cloud infrastructure. These efforts reflect Amazon’s ongoing commitment to supporting U.S. leadership in AI and helping customers across all industries harness AI-driven solutions to transform operations and accelerate innovation. Millions of customers, including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies, rely on AWS to advance their AI journey, lower costs, increase agility, and drive innovation. Our strategic investments in advanced computing infrastructure and specialized AI hardware are building the technology backbone for the next generation of generative and agentic AI, and helping to secure America’s position at the forefront of global innovation.
"Pennsylvania is competing again—and I'm proud to announce that with Amazon's commitment of at least $20 billion to build new state-of-the-art data center campuses across our Commonwealth, we have secured the largest private sector investment in the history of Pennsylvania," said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. "This initial investment from Amazon will create thousands of good-paying, stable jobs as Pennsylvania workers build, maintain, and operate the first two data center campuses in Luzerne County and Bucks County. Our team worked closely with local leaders and Amazon to land this deal, and we continue to be actively engaged on securing additional sites in Pennsylvania—helping them secure local support, developing the infrastructure needed to support more data centers, and ensuring our permitting processes move quickly and efficiently. With this historic announcement, we’re creating opportunity for our workers, generating new revenue for our local communities, and ensuring the future of AI runs right through Pennsylvania."
"Amazon's multi-billion-dollar investment in Pennsylvania reinforces our dedication to advancing AI innovation while creating lasting economic opportunities in the state," said David Zapolsky, Amazon's chief global affairs and legal officer. "By expanding our cloud computing infrastructure, we're investing in Pennsylvania's future through new jobs, workforce development programs, and community initiatives. We look forward to helping drive the next generation of technology innovation, while delivering meaningful benefits for Pennsylvania residents."
Amazon’s ongoing commitment to Pennsylvania
These cloud computing and AI innovation campuses join our growing operations footprint across the Commonwealth that now includes 23 fulfillment and sortation centers and 20 last-mile delivery stations. Since 2010, we have invested more than $26 billion in Pennsylvania, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, and have created more than 27,000 direct jobs across the Commonwealth. These investments support an additional 37,100 indirect jobs, in fields like construction and professional services, and have contributed more than $26 billion to the Pennsylvania GDP on top of the company’s direct investments.
Additionally, Amazon re:Cycle Reverse Logistics recently repurposed an industrial building in Greencastle into a state-of-the-art facility that has already created hundreds of jobs for the safe and responsible reuse and refurbishment of electronic equipment used in our data centers. Amazon re:Cycle Reverse Logistics hubs like the Greencastle facility help our data centers by extending hardware life so it can be used longer, sold into the secondary market for reuse, or recycled.
We have also made significant investments in renewable energy projects, including 12 solar farms and an on-site solar location generating carbon-free energy in the Commonwealth.
Supporting education, skills training, and more
Today's announcement includes our commitment to partner with Pennsylvania educational institutions and workforce organizations to develop training programs that prepare job seekers for careers in data center construction and operations. This training and support will include facilities and equipment donations to empower hands-on learning, faculty training from industry subject matter experts, and curricular content to link programs of study to industry standards and best practices. We will be implementing the following programs as part of our investment:
- Amazon Community Workforce Accelerator (CWA): Training centers that support careers in cloud computing infrastructure with AWS and our network of contractors, vendors and partners. CWA houses a variety of skilled technical trades training programs to prepare the workforce of tomorrow to build, connect, power and operate and maintain AWS's data centers in this region.
- Data Center Operations and Fiber Optic Technician Programs: Bringing industry experts and state-of-the-art equipment to train local education institutions to prepare the next generation of Pennsylvania data center operators.
- Fiber Optic Fusion Splicing Workshops: Two-day certificate courses implemented at local community colleges, technical schools, and universities that train individuals in new fusion splicing (the welding together of fiber optical cables) techniques and equipment, then connect these learners to fiber-broadband employers.
- Information Infrastructure Workshops for Educators: A one-day workshop to help education and workforce leaders better understand the physical layer of cloud computing and our information economy, and the many different careers that are available.
- AWS Information Infrastructure Pre-Apprenticeship ("I2PA"): A paid pre-apprenticeship designed for students and job seekers to prepare for entry into any one of several careers that build, connect, power, and operate the infrastructure of the information economy. Those who successfully complete the program will earn industry-recognized credentials and a guaranteed interview with AWS or one of our contractors.
In addition, we will launch new programs to support STEM awareness and learning opportunities for K-12 school systems, including:
- We Build It Better: A set of industry-designed curricular experiences and resources that engage middle school and older students in a work-like STEM environment stocked with industry-grade tools.
- We Will Build It Better: A career awareness program for elementary classrooms to engage students in a work-like STEAM environment, complete with an array of industry-grade hand tools and technology.
- Think Big Experiences: Physical spaces with hands-on experiences that inspire young people to pursue careers in technology.
This collaboration is part of our broader commitment to advancing education and workforce development. We support educational institutions and independent learners with free, ready-to-use cloud computing curriculum designed to meet real-world employer needs. From cloud support and software development to data integration and beyond, our training programs are equipping learners with in-demand skills for the jobs of tomorrow. This effort builds on our global pledge to provide free cloud skills training to 29 million people.
For example, earlier this year, in a landmark partnership that promises to transform both health sciences research and athletics, the University of Pittsburgh and AWS established the University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences and Sports Analytics Cloud Innovation Center. The new center advances Pittsburgh’s legacy of transformation, applying our advanced cloud computing capabilities to health sciences research and sports analytics in a city that has evolved from an industrial powerhouse to a leading hub for technology, medicine, and data science.
We’re also investing in the next generation of tech talent through initiatives like Amazon Future Engineer. This year, we were proud to award eight Pennsylvania high school seniors with Amazon Future Engineer Scholarships. Each student will receive up to $40,000 over four years to pursue a degree in computer science or engineering, along with a paid internship at Amazon following their first year of college.
Empowering local communities
We’re committed to being good neighbors in the communities where we build and operate. We invest in these communities by supporting local jobs, generating economic growth, providing skills training and education, and unlocking opportunities for local businesses and suppliers.
Building on our commitment, we’re launching the Amazon Northeastern Pennsylvania Community Fund, a grant program aimed at supporting initiatives focused on key themes, including: STEM education, sustainability and environment, digital skills, culture and heritage, health, and well-being.
We’re committing $250,000 to this fund, which will be managed and administered by the nonprofit ChangeX. The program is open to individuals, community groups, schools, nonprofits, and other organizations across Luzerne and Columbia counties. Applicants can apply for grants of up to $10,000 for new or existing community projects that align with at least one of the themes outlined by the fund. As part of our long-term community investment plan, the Community Fund marks the first steps through which we will collaborate with local partners to implement high-impact programs aimed at fostering the sustained growth and prosperity of the county.
This fund builds on $100,000 in grant funding already distributed through our partnership with Berwick’s Community Giving Foundation to help local nonprofit programs and services targeting food insecurity, housing insecurities, transportation, STEM, and agricultural tech education. By identifying regional and local needs and opportunities through a data-driven community lens, the foundation responds to current needs, identifies funding gaps, increases collaboration, and serves as a connector and changemaker across the Central Susquehanna region.
We choose locations for our data center infrastructure that provide robust utility infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and opportunities to support public services through increased tax revenue. Ultimately, we are committed to making a positive impact in Pennsylvania through job creation, educational partnerships, sustainability initiatives, and community reinvestment.
We're delighted to grow our Pennsylvania presence, advancing next-generation cloud technologies including AI. We appreciate the partnership of our state and local officials, and we're committed to supporting the Commonwealth's position as a leader in the digital economy.
