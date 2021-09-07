Workforce programs for the public

We want to make it easy for people to have access to the skills they need to grow their careers. And we’re making two big investments to help make that happen by 2025. First, we’re committing more than $700 million to provide free upskilling opportunities to 100,000 of our own employees in the U.S. to help them secure new, high-growth jobs. We are also investing hundreds of millions of dollars to provide free cloud computing skills training to 29 million people around the world with programs for the public.