Our Upskilling Commitments

We want to make it easy for people to have access to the skills they need to grow their careers. And we’re making two big investments to help make that happen by 2025. First, we’re committing more than $700 million to provide free upskilling opportunities to 100,000 of our own employees in the U.S. to help them secure new, high-growth jobs. We are also investing hundreds of millions of dollars to provide free cloud computing skills training to 29 million people around the world with programs for the public.
Workforce programs for the public

Amazon is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to help 29 million people around the world grow their tech skills by 2025, with free cloud computing training through AWS-designed programs. Our free training is designed to meet a wide variety of schedules and learning goals. Each program offers something different. Read on to learn more and get started.

  • AWS Training and Certification

    AWS Training and Certification offers courses for individuals looking for foundational cloud computing skills, all the way to seasoned IT professionals who want to stay up to date on the latest technologies. There are more than 500 free, on-demand, online courses and webinars, interactive labs, and virtual training sessions in multiple languages covering the range of AWS services.
  • AWS re/Start

    A full-time, 12-week program that prepares unemployed or underemployed individuals for careers in cloud computing, AWS re/Start provides learners with foundational and real-world cloud skills training, and resume and interview coaching to prepare for employer meetings and interviews. The program connects more than 90% of graduates with interview opportunities.
  • AWS Educate

    AWS Educate provides students and educators with online, self-paced cloud learning resources at no cost. Learners can complete any of our 12 cloud career pathways, explore hundreds of hours of content, and earn credentials at their own pace.
  • Machine Learning University

    Amazon’s Machine Learning University offers anyone, anywhere the opportunity to access to the same machine learning courses used to train Amazon’s own developers on machine learning. MLU provides a free, comprehensive self-service pathway to understand the foundations of machine learning.
  • AWS Fiber Optic Fusion Splicing Certificate Program

    A two-day training course on fiber optic installation and repair hosted in collaboration with Sumitomo Electric Lightwave. Fusion splicing is the joining of two optical fibers to create a continuous light path, carrying data to technologies including phones, internet, and television.
