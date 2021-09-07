Our Upskilling Commitments
We want to make it easy for people to have access to the skills they need to grow their careers. And we’re making two big investments to help make that happen by 2025. First, we’re committing more than $700 million to provide free upskilling opportunities to 100,000 of our own employees in the U.S. to help them secure new, high-growth jobs. We are also investing hundreds of millions of dollars to provide free cloud computing skills training to 29 million people around the world with programs for the public.
Workforce programs for the public
Amazon is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to help 29 million people around the world grow their tech skills by 2025, with free cloud computing training through AWS-designed programs. Our free training is designed to meet a wide variety of schedules and learning goals. Each program offers something different. Read on to learn more and get started.
Resources
-
We will provide training opportunities through existing AWS-designed programs, as well as develop new courses to meet a wide variety of schedules and learning goals.
-
How Amazon is providing skills training and upskilling programs to help adult learners and employees advance in their careers.
-
Our free training is designed to meet a wide variety of schedules and learning goals. Each program offers something different. Read on to learn more and get started.
Our Programs
-
AWS Training and Certification offers courses for individuals looking for foundational cloud computing skills, all the way to seasoned IT professionals who want to stay up to date on the latest technologies. There are more than 500 free, on-demand, online courses and webinars, interactive labs, and virtual training sessions in multiple languages covering the range of AWS services.
-
A full-time, 12-week program that prepares unemployed or underemployed individuals for careers in cloud computing, AWS re/Start provides learners with foundational and real-world cloud skills training, and resume and interview coaching to prepare for employer meetings and interviews. The program connects more than 90% of graduates with interview opportunities.
-
AWS Educate provides students and educators with online, self-paced cloud learning resources at no cost. Learners can complete any of our 12 cloud career pathways, explore hundreds of hours of content, and earn credentials at their own pace.
-
Amazon’s Machine Learning University offers anyone, anywhere the opportunity to access to the same machine learning courses used to train Amazon’s own developers on machine learning. MLU provides a free, comprehensive self-service pathway to understand the foundations of machine learning.
-
A two-day training course on fiber optic installation and repair hosted in collaboration with Sumitomo Electric Lightwave. Fusion splicing is the joining of two optical fibers to create a continuous light path, carrying data to technologies including phones, internet, and television.
More Information
-
Accenture research has been collecting more than 6,000 global workforce sentiments every few weeks since COVID-19 hit. Here is an op-ed from Accenture, based on the findings.
-
Hear from people who have taken advantage of Amazon’s training programs to help them achieve their career goals.
-
Have questions? Learn more about our skills training programs here.