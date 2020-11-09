Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
Amazon.com | Conditions of Use | © 1996-2020 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Submit Search
Search
Subscribe

Supply Chain

Amazon works hard to provide a positive experience for our employees around the world. We also are committed to ensuring that partners in our supply chain are treated with fundamental dignity and respect.

  • Human Rights

    Our approach to human rights has four pillars: strong policies; embedding human rights into our business; transparency and stakeholder engagement; and mechanisms to address risks.
    Full details

  • Employees

    Our vision is to synthesize leading health and safety expertise with Amazon’s tech capabilities and innovation to create new industry benchmarks for the health and safety of our employees.
    Full details

  • Supply Chain

    Our global teams work closely with suppliers to communicate our standards, and help suppliers build their capacity to provide working environments that are safe and respectful of human rights.
    Full details
Three women stand around a woman who sits at a sewing machine.
Community

Sewing machines and a fresh start

In India, an innovative program is giving women opportunities they never imagined.
More from Amazon
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us