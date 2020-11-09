Supply Chain
Amazon works hard to provide a positive experience for our employees around the world. We also are committed to ensuring that partners in our supply chain are treated with fundamental dignity and respect.
Our approach to human rights has four pillars: strong policies; embedding human rights into our business; transparency and stakeholder engagement; and mechanisms to address risks.
Our vision is to synthesize leading health and safety expertise with Amazon’s tech capabilities and innovation to create new industry benchmarks for the health and safety of our employees.
Our global teams work closely with suppliers to communicate our standards, and help suppliers build their capacity to provide working environments that are safe and respectful of human rights.