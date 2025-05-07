Since first establishing cloud computing infrastructure in the U.S. in 2006, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has been creating jobs, economic growth, education and training opportunities, and much more for the people who live and work in the communities where we operate. And as AWS has built out our infrastructure in the nearly 20 years since—both in the U.S. and around the world—we understand the accountability of one of our Leadership Principles, “Success and Scale Bring Broad Responsibility.” This means we begin each day with a determination to make better, do better, and be better for our customers, our employees, our partners, and the world at large. And we end every day knowing we can do even more tomorrow.