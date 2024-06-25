As our society relies on technology more than ever, from consumer electronics to large-scale infrastructure in both public and private sectors, global energy demands are continuing to grow. At Amazon, we’re working to meet the future energy demands of our customers and our business while remaining committed to our Climate Pledge to become net-zero carbon by 2040. We know the path forward is changing, and our work to decarbonize our operations won’t be linear, so we’re constantly experimenting, learning, and evolving.