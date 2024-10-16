As we continue on our path to

net-zero carbon

, we

recently announced

that we matched all of the electricity consumed by our global operations with 100% renewable energy—seven years ahead of our 2030 goal. As the energy needs of our business and customers continue to grow, we’re continuing to invest in renewables while also finding additional sources of

carbon-free energy

that can both help power our operations and bring new sources of energy to the grid. Nuclear power is one part of that mix—it can be brought online at scale, and has a decades-long record of providing a reliable source of safe carbon-free energy for communities around the world.