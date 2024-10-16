As we continue on our path to net-zero carbon, we recently announced that we matched all of the electricity consumed by our global operations with 100% renewable energy—seven years ahead of our 2030 goal. As the energy needs of our business and customers continue to grow, we’re continuing to invest in renewables while also finding additional sources of carbon-free energy that can both help power our operations and bring new sources of energy to the grid. Nuclear power is one part of that mix—it can be brought online at scale, and has a decades-long record of providing a reliable source of safe carbon-free energy for communities around the world.
Andy Jassy speaking at the Climate Pledge Summit in NYC

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy shares 5 ways the company is committed to sustainability

Jassy explains how sustainability initiatives are embedded into Amazon’s entire business.

Read more
Today, we’re announcing that we’ve signed three new agreements to support the development of nuclear energy projects—including enabling the construction of several new Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). SMRs are an advanced kind of nuclear reactor with a smaller physical footprint, allowing them to be built closer to the grid. They also have faster build times than traditional reactors, allowing them to come online sooner.
Quote from Washington Governor Jay Inslee on clean energy future
Laboratory setup with microscope, stand, and small camera
“Nuclear is a safe source of carbon-free energy that can help power our operations and meet the growing demands of our customers, while helping us progress toward our Climate Pledge commitment to be net-zero carbon across our operations by 2040,” said Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS). “One of the fastest ways to address climate change is by transitioning our society to carbon-free energy sources, and nuclear energy is both carbon-free and able to scale—which is why it’s an important area of investment for Amazon. Our agreements will encourage the construction of new nuclear technologies that will generate energy for decades to come.”
Quote on Virginia's nuclear energy plan by Governor Glenn Youngkin

Developing new sources of nuclear power with Small Modular Reactors

In Washington, our agreement with Energy Northwest, a consortium of state public utilities, will enable the development of four advanced SMRs. The reactors will be constructed, owned and operated by Energy Northwest, and are expected to generate roughly 320 megawatts (MW) of capacity for the first phase of the project, with the option to increase to 960 MW total—enough to power the equivalent of more than 770,000 U.S. homes. These projects will help meet the forecasted energy needs of the Pacific Northwest beginning in the early 2030s.
High-tech operations center with staff monitoring multiple screens
We’re also making an investment in X-energy, a leading developer of next-generation SMR reactors and fuel, and X-energy’s advanced nuclear reactor design will be used in the Energy Northwest project. The investment includes manufacturing capacity to develop the SMR equipment to support more than five gigawatts of new nuclear energy projects utilizing X-energy’s technology.
In Virginia, we’ve signed an agreement with utility company Dominion Energy to explore the development of an SMR project near Dominion’s existing North Anna nuclear power station. This will bring at least 300 megawatts of power to the Virginia region, where Dominion projects that power demands will increase by 85% over the next 15 years.
US Senator Tim Kaine quote on clean energy agreement between Dominion and Amazon

Helping preserve existing nuclear reactors

We also previously signed an agreement to co-locate a data center facility next to the Talen Energy’s nuclear facility in Pennsylvania, which will directly power our data centers with carbon-free energy, and helps preserve this existing reactor.
Aerial view of data center facility surrounded by dry fields

Investing in local communities

In addition to creating and preserving sources of carbon-free energy, our investments in nuclear energy projects are expected to provide an economic boost for the local communities in which they reside. Our agreement with Energy Northwest is expected to support up to 1,000 temporary construction jobs and as many as 100+ permanent jobs once the SMR project is fully operational, according to Energy Northwest. In Pennsylvania, we’re building a data center campus as part of our investment in Talen Energy, and that project will create construction jobs and bring upgrades to local utility infrastructure. And our investment will also help preserve the 900 local jobs that are already there to keep the facility up and running, according to Talen Energy.
US Senator Warner's statement on AI, quantum computing, and nuclear energy
An image of Amazon's solar panels at the Baldy Mesa solar farm.

How Amazon is harnessing solar energy, batteries, and AI to help decarbonize the grid

Artificial Intelligence is helping solar-plus-storage projects provide power even when the sun isn’t shining.

Read more
As we continue to create and preserve these sources of safe, carbon-free energy, we’re addressing the future energy demands of our business, making progress toward our sustainability goals, and supporting local communities across the country. We’ll continue to share updates about our progress, and you can learn more about our carbon-free energy efforts.