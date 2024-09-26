“Most of the technology companies have been working hard at renewable energy. And, we got there in 2023. If you think about what Amazon does as a more industrialized company, you think about all the fulfilment centers we have, the packaging we have, the last mile transportation, the middle mile trucking, the ocean freight, and the air travel that we do—that is a very different equation and much harder to do. There is a lot of invention left to happen, and we are doing a lot of it ourselves, but we're also working with a big partner community. The reality is that if we want to get to our collective goal, it doesn't work if just one company gets there. We all have to do it together.”