For many years, AWS has innovated to reduce the costs of our services. This is no different for AI—by helping customers keep costs under control, we can ensure AI is accessible to customers of all sizes and industries. So for the last several years, we’ve been designing our own AI chips, including AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia. These purpose-built chips offer superior price performance, and make it more energy-efficient to train and run generative AI models. AWS Trainium is designed to speed up and lower the cost of training ML models by up to 50 percent over other comparable training-optimized Amazon EC2 instances, and AWS Inferentia enables models to generate inferences more quickly and at lower cost, with up to 40% better price performance than other comparable inference-optimized Amazon EC2 instances. Demand for our AI chips is quite high given its favorable price-performance benefits relative to available alternatives. Trainium2 is our third-generation AI chip and will be available later this year. Trainium2 is designed to deliver up to 4 times faster training than first-generation Trainium chips and will be able to be deployed in EC2 UltraClusters of up to 100,000 chips, making it possible to train foundation models and large language models in a fraction of the time, while improving energy efficiency up to 2 times.