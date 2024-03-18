Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NVIDIA announced today that the new NVIDIA Blackwell GPU platform—unveiled by NVIDIA at its GTC 2024 developer conference—is coming to AWS.

NVIDIA Blackwell on AWS delivers a massive leap forward in speeding up inference workloads for resource-intensive, multi-trillion parameter language models. In other words, the combination of NVIDIA’s latest Superchips running on AWS’s cloud infrastructure will help customers across every industry unlock new generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities at an even faster pace.

“The deep collaboration between our two organizations goes back more than 13 years, when together we launched the world’s first GPU cloud instance on AWS, and today we offer the widest range of NVIDIA GPU solutions for customers,” said Adam Selipsky, CEO at AWS. “NVIDIA’s next-generation Grace Blackwell processor marks a significant step forward in generative AI and GPU computing. When combined with AWS’s powerful Elastic Fabric Adapter Networking, Amazon EC2 UltraClusters’ hyper-scale clustering, and our unique Nitro system’s advanced virtualization and security capabilities, we make it possible for customers to build and run multi-trillion parameter large language models (LLMs) faster, at massive scale, and more securely than anywhere else.”

AWS CEO Adam Selipsky (Left) and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang (Right) at AWS re:Invent 2023.

One of the key areas where generative AI can make a massive difference is in healthcare and life sciences. AWS and NVIDIA have teamed up to expand computer-aided drug discovery with new AI models to help researchers model the efficacy of new chemical molecules, aid in protein structure prediction, and better understand how drug molecules interact with biological targets. NVIDIA’s BioNeMo™ FMs (foundation models) will soon be available on AWS HealthOmics, a purpose-built service that helps healthcare and life sciences organizations store, query, and analyze genomic, transcriptomic, and other “omics” data.

Whether in healthcare or any other industry, security is paramount. AWS AI infrastructure and services already have security features in place to give customers control over their data and ensure that it is not shared with third-party model providers. The latest combination and integration of NVIDIA and AWS technologies in the cloud extends that secure environment further. Enhanced security protects customer code and data during processing—on both the customer side and AWS side. This capability—available only on AWS—has been independently verified by NCC Group, a leading cybersecurity firm.

First announced at AWS re:Invent 2023, the AI supercomputer collaboration between AWS and NVIDIA dubbed Project Ceiba will now also use the Blackwell platform. The cloud-based computing phenom will be capable of processing a massive 414 exaflops of AI—a 6x performance increase over earlier plans. What that all boils down to is one of the world’s fastest supercomputers hosted exclusively on AWS for the use of NVIDIA’s internal research and development team working on advancing the application of AI to graphics and simulation, digital biology, robotics, self-driving cars, climate prediction, and more.

"AI is driving breakthroughs at an unprecedented pace, leading to new applications, business models, and innovation across industries,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Our collaboration with AWS is accelerating new generative AI capabilities and providing customers with unprecedented computing power to push the boundaries of what's possible."

