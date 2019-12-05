Facebook
Conversational AI
NFL & AWS team up for player health & safety
Read more
December 05, 2019
AWS
AWS customers scale to help fight the invisible effect of COVID-19: mental health issues
Read more
May 28, 2020
Innovation
AWS helps the World Health Organization respond to COVID-19
Read more
June 08, 2020
AWS
Introducing AWS Snowcone—a small, ultra-portable, edge computing and data transfer device
Read more
June 17, 2020
AWS
Coca-Cola and AWS reimagine the future of contactless experiences
Read more
October 27, 2020
NFL
Sneak peek: Deshaun Watson stars in the new Amazon Web Services ad
Read more
October 09, 2020
AWS
Machine learning for kids
Read more
November 06, 2020
AWS
AWS re/Start program expands to five new U.S. locations
Read more
October 19, 2020
COVID-19
AWS partners with the NFL for the first-ever remote NFL Draft
Read more
April 22, 2020
COVID-19
AWS powers new platform to train one million volunteer healthcare workers
Read more
April 07, 2020
Innovation
AWS launches global initiative to accelerate COVID‑19 diagnostics, research, and testing
Read more
March 20, 2020
Sustainability
Reducing water usage in AWS data centers
Read more
August 11, 2020
