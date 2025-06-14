The planned investment supports the Australian government's vision to improve productivity and grow the economy through AI innovation. It puts the latest cloud and AI capabilities into the hands of hundreds of thousands of Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers and partners to drive innovation at scale, while ensuring local data residency and regulatory requirements are met. According to the Australian Government’s

Department of Industry, Science and Resources

, AI and automation are expected to contribute up to AU$600 billion annually to Australia’s GDP by 2030.