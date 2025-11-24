Today, Amazon announced plans to invest an estimated $15 billion in Northern Indiana to build

new data center campuses

to support

artificial intelligence (AI)

and

cloud computing technologies

. Generative AI is driving increased demand for advanced cloud infrastructure and compute power, and Amazon’s investment will support the future of AI innovation from new data center campuses in the Hoosier State. This investment is additional to the

$11 billion investment

announced last year in St. Joseph County and will expand our infrastructure to new sites across Indiana.