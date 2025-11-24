Key takeaways
- Amazon plans to invest an additional $15 billion in Northern Indiana to build data center campuses, creating 1,100 new high-skilled jobs and supporting thousands more in the data center supply chain.
- The new project will add 2.4 gigawatts of data center capacity in the region.
- Energy agreement with NIPSCO will improve local citizen services and is expected to provide approximately $1 billion in cost savings to current Indiana residents and businesses over 15 years.
- Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $31.3 billion in Indiana, contributing more than $29.9 billion to the state's GDP and supporting 24,500 full and part-time jobs, plus 27,500 indirect jobs, across various facilities.
- Amazon will bring training and education programs, including data center technician programs, fiber optic fusion splicing workshops, and STEM awareness and learning opportunities for K-12 schools, to local communities.
Today, Amazon announced plans to invest an estimated $15 billion in Northern Indiana to build new data center campuses to support artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing technologies. Generative AI is driving increased demand for advanced cloud infrastructure and compute power, and Amazon’s investment will support the future of AI innovation from new data center campuses in the Hoosier State. This investment is additional to the $11 billion investment announced last year in St. Joseph County and will expand our infrastructure to new sites across Indiana.
This new project, which will add 2.4 gigawatts of data center capacity in the region, builds on AWS’s strong track record of innovation, scale, and engineering excellence—bringing the same advanced infrastructure that powers Project Rainier, the world’s largest AI supercomputer. By designing our own chips, servers, and network architecture, AWS delivers unmatched performance, security, reliability, and efficiency for customers running the world’s most demanding compute workloads. These facilities are purpose-built for scale—optimized for AI, machine learning, and next-generation cloud applications—while maintaining industry-leading standards in energy efficiency and sustainability. Together, our existing and future data center campuses represent the next step in our mission to provide the most advanced, secure, and sustainable cloud infrastructure anywhere in the world.
This landmark investment is expected to create more than 1,100 new high-skilled jobs while supporting thousands of other jobs in the data center supply chain. New high-skilled jobs will range from data center engineers and network specialists, to engineering operations managers, security specialists, and many more technical roles. In addition to these direct positions, this planned investment is expected to support thousands of local electricians, construction workers, and fiber-optic technicians, and other jobs within the local community.
“This is a massive win for Hoosier ratepayers. This agreement will ensure a surplus in new energy development that will deliver real savings to Hoosier ratepayers,” said Indiana Governor Mike Braun. “Amazon’s historic investment shows that Indiana’s business-friendly climate continues to attract world-class employers and drive growth in our state. This project will create more than a thousand jobs while supporting thousands more across the region, further strengthening Indiana’s position in energy dominance and economic leadership.”
“Indiana has long been an important partner for Amazon, and today we are proud to reaffirm our commitment to long-term investment and growth, underscoring our dedication to fueling AI innovation while generating meaningful economic impact throughout the state," said David Zapolsky, Amazon's chief global affairs and legal officer. "By expanding our advanced cloud infrastructure in Indiana, we are investing in Indiana's technological future through job creation, skills training initiatives, and community engagement programs. We're excited to help power the next wave of technological advancement while delivering tangible benefits that will enhance the lives of Indiana residents for years to come."
Powering Indiana’s future: A partnership that benefits everyone
Amazon’s energy strategy is part of our customer obsession, and that includes the communities where we operate. That’s why Amazon and NIPSCO have established a first-of its kind framework specifically developed with local residents and small businesses in mind, to power Amazon data centers—helping to bring more connectivity, faster speeds, and innovative AI tools locally and across the U.S.—while delivering substantial benefits to existing customers. Through its newly created subsidiary, NIPSCO Generation LLC (GenCo), Amazon will pay fees to use existing power lines and cover the costs for any new power plants, power lines, or equipment needed to serve the data center project—without additional cost to local residents and businesses. This is just one way Amazon is structuring new energy deals to ensure communities aren't impacted.
“This agreement structure with Amazon represents approximately $1 billion in cost savings over 15 years to our existing NIPSCO electric customers while strengthening our regional grid and economic future,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO president and chief operating officer. “By structuring this agreement thoughtfully, we're ensuring our current customers are protected, without increasing their rates, while we expand our capacity to meet growing demands. This project isn't just about powering data centers, it's about powering possibilities for our communities through thousands of new jobs, an expanded tax base, and building a skilled workforce in Northern Indiana for long-term growth and prosperity.”
In total, the new project will add up to 3 gigawatts of new capacity, which goes beyond serving only Amazon's needs of 2.4 gigawatts. This additional generation helps to enhance grid reliability for all of NIPSCO's customers, while also adding greater assurance that the grid remains reliable during periods of peak stress, such as hot summer days and cold winter nights. Amazon is committed to building, growing, and investing in Indiana's energy infrastructure for the long-term.
The agreement with NIPSCO represents a win for all stakeholders. For local residents and businesses, it means an estimated $1 billion in cost-savings over the life of the contract without bearing any project risks. And, for the communities in Northwest Indiana, it’s an opportunity to benefit from major economic development opportunities and skills training enabled by Amazon's investment.
“This project will create good-paying jobs for Hoosiers, expand our tax base, and strengthen the economic foundation for communities across the state,” said U.S. Representative Rudy Yakym. “It also positions Indiana at the forefront of America’s next generation of innovation. As our country races to lead in artificial intelligence and advanced computing, investments like this ensure we are building that future here at home and delivering new opportunities for hardworking Hoosier families.”
Supporting education, skills training, and more
As part of today’s announcement, we are also reinforcing the following commitments to Indiana communities:
Support for Indiana community colleges, technical schools, universities, and workforce development organizations to design, develop, and grow training programs and work-based learning opportunities that prepare job seekers for high-demand career pathways in the growing field of data center construction and operations, as well as the broadband industry. This training and support will include facilities and equipment donations to empower hands-on learning; faculty training from industry subject matter experts; and curricular content to link programs of study to industry standards and best practices. This builds on existing partnerships and programs such as:
- Amazon Community Workforce Accelerator (CWA): training centers that support careers in cloud computing infrastructure with AWS and our network of contractors, vendors and partners. With cutting edge facilities and a network of training providers—community colleges, universities, school districts, industry training organizations, and AWS itself—CWA houses a variety of skilled technical trades training programs to prepare the workforce of tomorrow to build, connect, power and operate, and maintain AWS's data centers in this region.
- Data Center Operations and Fiber Optic Technician Programs: bringing industry experts and state-of-the-art equipment to local education institutions to train the next generation of Indiana data center operators. Ivy Tech integrated these programs into its curriculum in 2025.
- Fiber Optic Fusion Splicing Workshops: two-day certificate courses implemented at local community colleges, technical schools, and universities that train individuals in fusion splicing (the welding together of fiber optical cables) techniques and equipment, then connect these learners to fiber-broadband employers.
- Information Infrastructure Workshops for Educators: a one-day workshop to help education and workforce leaders better understand the physical layer of cloud computing and our information economy, and the many different careers that are available.
- AWS Information Infrastructure Pre-Apprenticeship: a paid pre-apprenticeship designed for students and job-seekers to prepare for entry into any one of several careers that build, connect, power, and operate the infrastructure of the information economy. Those who successfully complete the program will earn industry-recognized credentials and a guaranteed interview with AWS or one of our contractors. The program launched at Ivy Tech in April and the first class graduated the program in May.
- We Build it Better: a set of industry-designed curricular experiences and resources that engage middle school and older students in a work-like STEM environment stocked with industry-grade tools.
- We Will Build it Better: a career awareness program for elementary classrooms to engage students in a work-like STEAM environment, complete with an array of industry-grade hand tools and technology.
- Think Big Experiences: an innovative initiative empowering students in technology, programming, and robotics, inspiring young people to pursue careers in technology.
Support for education institutions and independent learners with free, ready-to-learn cloud computing curriculum that works backward from employer demand for specific skills and roles in cloud support, software development, and data integration, among other in-demand cloud computing skills. As of 2024, AWS has helped more than 31 million learners across 200 countries and territories build their cloud skills through free training initiatives.
Support for local partners to implement high-impact programs aimed at fostering the sustained growth and prosperity of the region. As part of our long-term community investment, we will launch the Amazon Community Fund in the communities where we will build and operate. This grant program is aimed at supporting initiatives focused on key themes, including STEM education, sustainability and environment, digital skills, culture and heritage, health, and well-being.
In collaboration with community partners and stakeholders, we will identify opportunities to enhance community infrastructure, revitalize public areas, create new green spaces, promote sustainability and invest in what matters to the local community. By focusing on hyperlocal needs, these investments will strengthen communities and create lasting positive impact, ensuring resources are directed to the projects and programs that matter most to the communities it serves.
Amazon’s ongoing commitment to Indiana
These cloud computing and AI innovation campuses join a growing Amazon operations footprint across the state that now includes 15 fulfillment and sortation centers, 11 delivery stations, and data centers in New Carlisle, Indiana.
Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $31.3 billion in Indiana, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, and has created more than 24,500 direct jobs across the state. These investments support an additional 27,500 indirect jobs, in fields like construction and professional services, and have contributed more than $29.9 billion to the Indiana GDP, in addition to Amazon’s investments. We have also made significant investments in renewable energy projects, including four solar farms and a wind farm.
We choose locations for our data center campuses that provide robust utility infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and opportunities to support public services through increased tax revenue. Our goal is to create a positive impact across the state of Indiana, and drive increased job creation, educational partnerships, sustainability initiatives, and community reinvestment. We are proud to expand our operations in Indiana to help drive AI innovation and are grateful for the state and local leaders who have partnered with us. We look forward to keeping the state of Indiana at the leading edge of the digital age.
