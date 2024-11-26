individuals holding hands with geometric shapes surround them

10 free AI resources from Amazon to help you watch, shop, and learn

Create art, build apps, and get personalized recommendations with these AI tools.

Read more

At Amazon, we’re improving customers’ lives with practical, useful generative AI innovations.

Across Amazon, we’ve been developing and deploying state of the art AI and machine learning models to power customer experiences for over 25 years—for both customer-facing services and internal operations—from the recommendation engines that personalize the shopping experience on Amazon.com to the AI-powered robots that optimize order fulfillment in our warehouses.

Learn more about Amazon's innovation with AI

  • Abstract cosmic vortex with glowing blue and white energy spirals
    Amazon Science

    Science at Amazon enables new customer experiences, addresses existing customer pain points, complements engineering and product disciplines, and is a critical functional skill for all Amazon businesses. It is this focus on the customer, and the company’s ability to have impact at global scale that attracts some of the brightest minds in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and related fields.

    Read more
  • AWS logo on gradient blue-green background
    AI at AWS

    Build and scale the next wave of AI innovation on AWS. Reinvent customer experiences with the most comprehensive set of artificial intelligence and machine learning services

    Read more

Latest AI news