Our approach

At Amazon, we prioritize technology that will solve problems for our customers. That’s why we're developing AI across all our businesses—creating solutions that transform everyday life, helping people be more productive, empowered, and fulfilled.

Recognizing the transformative potential of AI for people and communities worldwide, we are dedicated to fostering its safe, transparent, and responsible development.

We approach AI development through collaboration, bringing together experts across Amazon from our security, privacy, science, engineering, public policy and legal teams

We provide both our internal teams and our external customers with the tools and services they need to design, build, and operate AI systems responsibly.