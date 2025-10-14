Our approach
At Amazon, we prioritize technology that will solve problems for our customers. That’s why we're developing AI across all our businesses—creating solutions that transform everyday life, helping people be more productive, empowered, and fulfilled.
Recognizing the transformative potential of AI for people and communities worldwide, we are dedicated to fostering its safe, transparent, and responsible development.
We approach AI development through collaboration, bringing together experts across Amazon from our security, privacy, science, engineering, public policy and legal teams. We provide both our internal teams and our external customers with the tools and services they need to design, build, and operate AI systems responsibly.
Our responsible AI approach is guided by eight priorities:
- Fairness: Evaluating the impact of AI on different groups and broader societal issues;
- Explainability: Understanding and evaluating system outputs, such as responses;
- Privacy and security: Appropriately obtaining, using, and protecting data and models;
- Safety: Preventing harmful system output and misuse;
- Controllability: Having mechanisms to monitor and steer AI system behavior;
- Veracity and robustness: Achieving correct system outputs, even with unexpected or adversarial inputs;
- Governance: Incorporating best practices into the AI supply chain, from technology providers to consumer applications; and
- Transparency: Enabling consumers and companies to make informed choices about their engagement with an AI system.
We’ve also made significant progress in advancing responsible AI through collaboration with industry experts and academia. These efforts have resulted in:
- More than 70 internal and external responsible AI offerings, tools, and mechanisms;
- More than 500 published research papers, studies, and scientific blogs on responsible AI; and
- Tens of thousands of responsible AI training hours for Amazon employees.
Collaborating to shape global AI governance
Responsible AI governance extends beyond Amazon. We actively engage with industry partners, governments, and regulators worldwide to align our work with evolving standards and contribute to the responsible development of AI. Through organizations like the Frontier Model Forum and Partnership on AI, we actively drive AI safety research and shape technical standards. These collaborative efforts aim to foster innovation that balances progress with responsibility, while promoting global interoperability and economic security.
