Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most transformational technologies of our generation. The advent of large language models (LLMs) with hundreds of billions of parameters has unlocked new generative AI use cases to improve customer experiences, boost employee productivity, drive economic growth, and more. Amazon remains committed to harnessing this technology responsibly—working hand-in-hand with our customers and governments to develop and use AI systems with safety, fairness, and security at the forefront. We support governments’ efforts to put in place effective risk-based regulatory frameworks and guardrails while also allowing for continued innovation and practical application of the technology.

Today, we’re excited to announce that Amazon has joined the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium, established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), as part of our efforts to further government and industry collaboration to advance safe and secure AI.

Amazon is collaborating with NIST in the Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium to establish a new measurement science that will enable the identification of proven, scalable, and interoperable measurements and methodologies to promote development of trustworthy AI and its responsible use. NIST does not evaluate commercial products under this Consortium and does not endorse any product or service used. Learn more about this Consortium.

Amazon will also contribute $5 million in compute credits to the Institute to enable the development of tools and methodologies that organizations can use to evaluate the safety of their foundation models. We are especially interested in developing evaluation methodologies for very large parameter models and improving pre-deployment testing by focusing on domain specific risks. Along with important ISO standards and the contributions of other AI institutes, this work will continue to set an interoperable and trusted foundation for the development and deployment of responsible AI.

The Institute was announced by Vice President Kamala Harris during the Global Summit on AI Safety in the UK, which brought together political and business leaders from around the world and builds on the Executive Order signed by President Biden on October 30. Earlier this year, Amazon endorsed the White House Voluntary AI Commitments. These Commitments were built on forward-looking, flexible, and durable best practices that can evolve with AI developments, while setting out ambitious and concrete objectives for managing potential risks.

We recognize the unique challenges posed by generative AI will require ongoing cooperation, and we look forward to working with NIST and other members of the consortium to improve the safety and security of generative AI. Our involvement in this Institute is one of many steps we are taking to invest in the future of responsible AI and help inform international standards in the interest of our customers, as well as the communities in which we live and work.