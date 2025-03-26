In partnership with brands and law enforcement, we have been able to hold more bad actors accountable through civil litigation and criminal referrals to law enforcement organizations. Since its launch in 2020,

Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit

has pursued more than 24,000 bad actors through litigation and criminal referrals to law enforcement. In 2024, Amazon identified, seized, and appropriately disposed of more than 15 million counterfeit products worldwide, preventing them from harming customers or being resold elsewhere in the retail supply chain.