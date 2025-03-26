Since 2021, Amazon’s annual Brand Protection Report has showcased our efforts to protect customers, brands, and selling partners from counterfeit products. In its fifth year, the report continues to demonstrate how the combination of industry-leading technology and strategic partnerships are successfully stopping bad actors and making an impact beyond Amazon’s store.
Amazon invested more than a billion dollars and employed thousands of people last year—including machine learning scientists, software developers, and expert investigators—who were dedicated to protecting customers, brands, selling partners, and our store from counterfeit, fraud, and other forms of abuse.
The success of our brand protection strategy focuses on four key areas: 1) powerful and highly effective proactive efforts to protect our store, 2) industry-leading tools enabling rights owners to partner with us to better protect their brands, 3) advances in holding bad actors accountable, and 4) improved customer protection and education. This has been a journey over many years, and we have continued to find great success in stopping counterfeits.
Here are a few highlights from our 2024 Brand Protection Report:
1. Innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) proactively stop infringements
Through our continued investment in AI, we have improved our proactive controls, automating and scaling our intellectual property protection and counterfeit detection systems. Amazon’s proactive controls blocked more than 99% of suspected infringing listings before a brand ever had to find and report them. Since 2020, while the number of products available for sale in our store has continued to grow, we have seen around 35% decrease in the total valid notices of infringement submitted by brands.
2. Advanced technology and tools simplifies protection and safeguards brands
In 2024, Amazon launched an application programming interface (API) for Transparency, automating the process for brands to enroll and manage their products. More than 2.5 billion product units have been verified as genuine through Amazon's Transparency program, and it has enrolled 88,000 brands worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies, global brands, startups, and small businesses.
3. We continue to collaborate with the public and private sector to hold bad actors accountable
In partnership with brands and law enforcement, we have been able to hold more bad actors accountable through civil litigation and criminal referrals to law enforcement organizations. Since its launch in 2020, Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit has pursued more than 24,000 bad actors through litigation and criminal referrals to law enforcement. In 2024, Amazon identified, seized, and appropriately disposed of more than 15 million counterfeit products worldwide, preventing them from harming customers or being resold elsewhere in the retail supply chain.
4. Our customer education and protection provides a trustworthy and safe shopping experience
In addition to proactively protecting our customers and store from bad actors, we also give consumers information to protect themselves from bad actors and scale this work through our public and private sector partnerships. In 2024, we advanced these efforts even further. For example, we collaborated with the International Trademark Association (INTA), to launch the 2024 Unreal Campaign Challenge, asking global DECA members to produce a 60-second public service announcement video that highlights the dangers of purchasing counterfeit. The winners were recognized at DECA’s annual International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in front of thousands of students.
We are proud of the progress we have made in preventing counterfeits within the Amazon store. This has required significant innovation and perseverance, and it would not be possible without the partnerships we have been able to build with brands, associations, policymakers, law enforcement, and others. We remain committed to continued advancements, and we will not rest until we drive counterfeits to zero.
The 2024 Brand Protection Report includes more detailed updates on these strategic areas of focus and the progress we made in 2024.
Trending news and stories
- How AI is helping Amazon buildings conserve water and improve energy efficiency around the world
- 4 lessons from an Amazon VP on how to be a better leader
- Viola Davis stars in the new Prime Video movie ‘G20’—here’s how to watch
- 7 family-building and fertility benefits that support Amazon employees and their families