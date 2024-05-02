Earlier this year a

joint lawsuit

filed between Amazon and a family-owned card game maker, Dutch Blitz, resulted in a default judgement in favor of Amazon and the brand, resulting in nearly $200,000 in statutory damages which will go to the card game maker. Additionally, a similar default judgement was issued in March pertaining to a

joint suit

filed between Amazon and California-based family business J.L Childress. The judge awarded more than $1 million in statutory damages in this case.