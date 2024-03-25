2. While the number of products available for sale in our store continued to grow, the number of valid notices of infringement submitted by brands decreased. We continue to innovate and improve our automated brand protections, which leverage the latest advances in artificial intelligence to stay ahead of new and emerging bad-actor tactics. These advanced machine learning models use thousands of signals, including data provided by brands enrolled in Brand Registry, to protect customers and brands. In 2023, our team used a variety of advanced machine learning models, including significant advances in computer vision and large language models, to systematically detect many different types of infringement, including improving our ability to accurately detect complex visual intellectual-property infringements of logos, shapes, and patterns. These advances allow us to handle complex repetitive tasks efficiently and with precision at scale. Since 2020, while the number of products available for sale in our store has grown significantly, we have seen a more than 30% decrease in the total valid notices of infringement submitted by brands.