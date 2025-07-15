In the world of Upload, holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D printers are the norm, and you can be “uploaded” to a virtual-reality afterlife and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it.
How to stream ‘Upload’ Season 4 on Prime Video
The four-part finale of Upload will be available to stream on Monday, August 25, on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
What is the plot of ‘Upload’?
In the four-part final season, sentient AI rapidly turns evil, threatening to wipe out Lakeview (and the world). On top of greedy executives, lingering mysteries, plus heartbreak in VR and IRL, our characters are tested like never before. The only way they can get through it all and save humanity from deletion is by teaming up one last time.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Upload’?
Upload is a sci-fi series from Emmy Award–winning Greg Daniels, who is best known for The Office, Parks and Recreation, and King of the Hill.
The comedy stars Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards are Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other comedies on Prime Video like Overcompensating or Primo, in addition to the first three seasons of Upload.
