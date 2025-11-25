One of the best perks of an Amazon Prime membership is its massive streaming library: everything from acclaimed Amazon MGM Studios films and series to live sports and more on Prime Video.
See what’s being added to Prime Video in December:
Spotlight: ‘Fallout’
On December 17, Fallout picks up in the aftermath of Season 1’s epic finale and takes audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walter Goggins, Kyle McLachlan, and Frances Turner return in the highly anticipated second season, with Justin Theroux, Macaulay Culkin, and Kumail Nanjiani joining the cast.
More Amazon Originals
‘The Merchants of Joy’
December 1. The documentary from Celia Aniskovich follows five families in the city that never sleeps as they source, sell, and safeguard a family tradition at risk. It’s a warm, grounded portrait of pride, grit, and the joy they bring—one tree, one customer, one season at a time.
‘Oh. What. Fun.’
December 3. Fed up and feeling underappreciated, family matriarch Claire (Michelle Pfeiffer) sets off on an impromptu adventure of her own during the holidays. As her family scrambles to find her, Claire discovers the unexpected magic of a Christmas gone off-script. Directed by Michael Showalter, Oh. What. Fun. features a dazzling ensemble cast including Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria, and Joan Chen.
‘Surely Tomorrow’
December 6. Years after first falling in love, fate brings Lee Kyeong-do (Park Seo-jun) and Seo Ji-woo (Won Ji-an) together unexpectedly: Kyeong-do, now a journalist covering a sensational scandal, and Ji-woo, the wife of the man at the center of it. Against the backdrop of public scrutiny and personal history, their story unfolds into a surprising third chapter.
‘Merv’
December 10. When their beloved dog Merv loses his spark after their split, Anna (Zooey Deschanel) and Russ (Charlie Cox) are forced into the world’s most awkward co-parenting arrangement. Hoping to shake Merv out of his funk, Russ takes him to Florida for a much-needed getaway—only for Anna to show up unexpectedly. As Merv slowly gets his groove back, turns out fixing their dog’s broken heart may lead to a few sparks of their own.
‘Dímelo bajito’ (‘Tell Me Softly’)
December 12. In this Spanish film adapted from the best-selling trilogy from Mercedes Ron (Culpa Nuestra), Kamila Hamilton (Alícia Falcó) had everything under control ... or so she thought: It wasn't in her plans for the Di Bianco brothers to return and turn her world upside down again. Seven years ago, her first kiss with Thiago (Fernando Lindez) and the unconditional protection from Taylor (Diego Vidales) marked her life forever. Now, their comeback threatens to shatter Kami’s carefully constructed facade.
‘Human Specimens’
December 18. Adapted from the novel by celebrated mystery writer Kanae Minato, this dark tale follows professor Shirô Sakaki (Drive My Car’s Hidetoshi Nishijima), a butterfly researcher, who confesses to turning six young boys, including his own son Itaru, into “human specimens.”
‘Miss Sophie: Same Procedure as Every Year’
December 22. Facing bankruptcy, shrewd aristocrat Miss Sophie (Alicia von Rittberg) schemes to save her crumbling estate by summoning four rich and handsome suitors to compete for her hand. Before she can make her choice, one of the gentlemen is mysteriously murdered. Miss Sophie challenges the bachelors to a series of comical contests for her heart, all while secretly trying to uncover the killer.
Live sports
- Fri Dec 5 at 7 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics
- Fri Dec 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET: Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Tue Dec 9: Emirates NBA Cup Quarterfinals
- Wed Dec 10: Emirates NBA Cup Quarterfinals
- Sat Dec 13: Emirates NBA Cup Semifinals
- Tue Dec 16: Emirates NBA Cup Championship
- Fri Dec 19 at 7 p.m. ET: Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks
- Fri Dec 19 at 9:30 p.m. ET: Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves
- Fri Dec 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers
- Fri Dec 26 at 10 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers
- Fri Dec 1 at 8 p.m. ET: Osceola Magic vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Fri Dec 15 at 8 p.m. ET: Long Island Nets vs. Salt Lake City Stars
- Fri Dec 29 at 7 p.m. ET: Windy City Bulls vs. Capital City Go-Go
- Fri Dec 5 at 9 p.m. ET: Fabricio Andrade vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu
- Fri Dec 19 at 7:30am ET: Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Liu Mengyang
- Thu Dec 4 at 9 p.m.: Edmonton Oilers
- Sat Dec 6 at 10 p.m.: Detroit Red Wings
- Mon Dec 8 at 10 p.m. ET: Minnesota Wild
- Fri Dec 12 at 9 p.m. ET: Utah Mammoth
- Sun Dec 14 at 8 p.m. ET: Buffalo Sabres
- Thu Dec 18 at 9 p.m. ET: Calgary Flames
- Sat Dec 20 at 10 p.m. ET: San Jose Sharks
- Mon Dec 22 at 10 p.m. ET: Anaheim Ducks
- Tue Dec 23 at 10 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Kings
- Sun Dec 28 at 8 p.m. ET: Philadelphia Flyers
- Mon Dec 29 at 10 p.m. ET: Vancouver Canucks
- Thu Dec 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
- Thu Dec 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Thu Dec 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
- Thu Dec 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs
New episodes
Full list of what’s new
December 1
12 Angry Men (1957)
A Haunting in Venice (2023)
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)
Bloodsport (1988)
Bull Durham (1988)
Death on the Nile (2022)
Dog (2022)
Double Impact (1991)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Hackers (1995)
Hoosiers (1987)
Igor (2008)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Love Actually (2003)
Mad Max (1980)
Madagascar (2005)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
Max (2015)
Max 2: White House Hero (2017)
Notting Hill (1999)
Out of Time (2003)
Penguins of Madagascar (2014)
Platoon (1987)
Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)
Supernatural S1-15 (2005)
The Birdcage (1996)
The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)
The Merchants of Joy (2025)
The Prodigy (2019)
Zombieland (2009)
December 30
A Cinderella Story (2004)
Blade (1998)
Blade II (2002)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Free Willy (1993)
He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
In the Heart of the Sea (2015)
Music and Lyrics (2007)
Practical Magic (1998)
Project X (2012)
Ready Player One (2018)
The Great Gatsby (2013)
The Legend of Tarzan (2016)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008)
Wrath of the Titans (2012)
