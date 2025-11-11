The Game Awards, the video game industry's biggest night, will stream live on Prime Video on December 11.
The event will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET. and stream globally on Prime Video at no additional cost with a Prime membership.
The Game Awards will honor the year’s best games and creators. It also features feature world premieres, major new game announcements, and musical performances.
Here's everything you need to know about The Game Awards, including how to watch the event on Prime Video.
How to watch 'The Game Awards' on Prime Video
The Game Awards will stream live on December 11 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership.
A Prime membership costs $14.99 a month or $139 annually.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access.
Not a member? Start a 30-day free trial or sign up for access to Prime Video, fast and free shipping, and even more incredible benefits.
What is 'The Game Awards'?
The Game Awards is an annual celebration honoring achievements in the video game industry. Created and hosted by Geoff Keighley, the event combines award presentations with world premieres of upcoming titles, major new game announcements, and musical performances.
Broadcasting live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the 2025 ceremony will feature stars from the Amazon MGM Studios-produced series Fallout as presenters.
The show has grown significantly since its 2014 debut, with the 2024 edition reaching more than 154 million livestreams across all platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, X, and TikTok, and co-streamed by more than 11,000 creators.
The Game Awards will include Twitch Drops, rewarding Twitch viewers who watch 30 minutes or more with exclusive in-game content and a limited-edition TGA chat badge. Details on this year’s Drops campaign will be revealed closer to the event.
As the official retailer, Amazon will relaunch its dedicated shop, featuring special deals and offers on games, hardware, and accessories from now through December 31, 2025.
During the live broadcast, viewers can expect Prime-exclusive, limited-time deals across nominated games, new releases, hardware and more, revealed in real time and running for up to 24 hours, while supplies last.
'The Game Awards' nominees
The nominees for The Game Awards haven't been announced yet.
