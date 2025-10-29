One of the best perks of an Amazon Prime membership is its massive streaming library: everything from acclaimed Amazon MGM Studios films and series to live sports and more on Prime Video.
See what’s being added to Prime Video in November:
Spotlight: ‘Playdate’
When recently unemployed accountant Brian (Kevin James) agrees to a playdate with charismatic stay-at-home dad Jeff (Alan Ritchson of Reacher) and their sons, he expects an easy afternoon of small talk and football tossing. Instead, he’s thrust into a chaotic scramble to stay alive as they are pursued by a ruthless team of mercenaries.
More Amazon Originals
‘Nice to Not Meet You’
November 3. Blending a witty behind-the-scenes look at the entertainment world with heartfelt romance, the Korean rom-com series follows the unlikely connection between Lim Hyeon-jun (Lee Jung-jae of Squid Game), a typecast actor yearning for a fresh start in melodramas, and Wi Jeong-sin (Lim Ji-yeon), a decorated political journalist suddenly reassigned to the entertainment desk.
‘Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy’
November 5. This romantic comedy follows Shannon Thornton as Joy, a New York fashion designer whose talents are overshadowed by her boss. Just like her career, Joy has been unlucky in love. Encouraged by her steadfast friends Ashley (Brittany S. Hall) and Littia (Inayah), Joy follows her crush Colton (Aaron O'Connell) to Colorado, hoping for holiday magic.
‘Maxton Hall’
November 7. Following the success of Season 1, as Prime Video’s most-watched International Original series of all time, viewers can finally return to Maxton Hall Private School for big emotions, dramatic twists, love, friendship, and betrayal—and of course the question: Can true love really overcome all obstacles?
‘Malice’
November 14. In this revenge thriller, Adam (Jack Whitehall) is a charismatic tutor who charms his way into the life of the wealthy Tanner family while they’re on holiday in Greece. When the family’s nanny falls dangerously ill, Adam orchestrates his way in to their London home and his true vengeful nature begins to emerge.
‘Bat-Fam’
November 10. From DC and Warner Bros. Animation, the all-new animated series followed Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne—now having taken on the mantle of “Little Batman”—as they welcome a few new residents to Wayne Manor.
‘June Farms’
November 17. In this new unscripted series, Matt Baumgartner, an accomplished but demanding entrepreneur, runs the farm, restaurant/bar, and events space with the help of a team of well-intentioned 20-somethings who aren’t always on the same page as their detail-obsessed boss.
‘The Mighty Nein’
November 19. The highly anticipated new series—whose voice cast includes Anjelica Huston, Lucy Liu, Nathan Fillion, and more—follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars. But when a powerful arcane relic known as “The Beacon” falls into dangerous hands, they must learn to work together to save the realm and stop reality itself from unraveling.
‘Kathleen Madigan: The Family Thread’
November 21. Kathleen Madigan, the fun lady at the end of the bar with a lot of opinions and only half of the information, has a new comedy special that explores gambling as math education, Midwest pioneers, her four cats, and aging parents.
Live sports
- Fri Nov 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Fri Nov 7 at 10 p.m. ET: Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets
- Fri Nov 14 at 7 p.m. ET: Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks
- Fri Nov 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET: Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Fri Nov 21 at 7 p.m. ET: Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Fri Nov 21 at 9:30 p.m. ET: Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets
- Fri Nov 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks
- Fri Nov 28 at 10 p.m. ET: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Fri Nov 7: Quarterfinal playoff
- Fri Nov 7 at 9 p.m. ET: Kryklia vs. Agdeve
- Sat Nov 15 at 11 p.m. ET: Superbon vs. Noiri
- Sat Nov 1 at 10 p.m. ET: New York Rangers
- Mon Nov 3 at 10 p.m. ET: Chicago Blackhawks
- Wed Nov 5 at 10 p.m. ET: San Jose Sharks
- Sat Nov 8 at 7 p.m. ET: St. Louis Blues
- Sun Nov 9 at 7 p.m. ET: Dallas Stars
- Tue Nov 11 at 10 p.m. ET: Columbus Blue Jackets
- Thu Nov 13 at 10 p.m. ET: Winnipeg Jets
- Sat Nov 15 at 10 p.m. ET: San Jose Sharks
- Tue Nov 18 at 7 p.m. ET: Detroit Red Wings
- Thu Nov 20 at 8 p.m. ET: Chicago Blackhawks
- Sat Nov 22 at 7 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh Penguins
- Sun Nov 23 at 5 p.m. ET: New York Islanders
- Wed Nov 26 at 10 p.m. ET: Dallas Stars
- Sat Nov 29 at 4 p.m. ET: Edmonton Oilers
- Thu Nov 6 at 7 p.m. ET: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
- Thu Nov 13 at 7 p.m. ET: New York Jets at New England Patriots
- Thu Nov 20 at 7 p.m. ET: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
- Fri Nov 28 at 7 p.m. ET: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles
Music
November 6 and 13. In Season 4 of Amazon Music Live, Fuerza Regida and aespa will bring a live performance from Los Angeles immediately following Thursday Night Football via Prime Video, Twitch, and the Amazon Music app. Liza Koshy reprises her role as the official social host.
November 15–16. For the third consecutive year, Amazon will exclusively livestream the 11th annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, bringing Tyler, The Creator’s acclaimed music festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to global audiences on Twitch, Prime Video, and the Amazon Music app.
New episodes
Full list of what’s new
November 1
A Beautiful Mind (2002)
Agent Cody Banks (2003)
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)
Annie Hall (1977)
Arthur Christmas (2011)
Be Cool (2005)
Benny & Joon (1993)
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)
Bones and All (2022)
Chicago (2003)
Child’s Play (1988)
Child’s Play (2019)
Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)
Delta Force (1986)
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990)
Double Indemnity (1944)
Entourage (2015)
Flamin’ Hot (2023)
Good Will Hunting (1998)
Hanna (2011)
Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)
Happy Gilmore (1996)
Heartbreakers (2001)
Hot Pursuit (2015)
Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)
In the Heat of the Night (1967)
Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)
King & Conqueror S1 (2025)
Larry Crowne (2011)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
Legend (1986)
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Missing in Action (1984)
Overboard (2018)
Rear Window (1954)
Rob Roy (1995)
Scrooged (1988)
Species (1995)
Species II (1998)
Species III (2004)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
The Break-Up (2006)
The Cutting Edge (1992)
The Great Outdoors (1988)
The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)
This Christmas (2007)
Till (2022)
Uncle Buck (1989)
Vertigo (1958)
Wargames (1983)
November 7
BAT-FAM S1 (2025)
Maxton Hall—The World Between Us S2 (2025)
NWSL (2025)
ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2025)
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 S1 (2025)
The Alto Knights (2025)
