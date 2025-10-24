In June Farms, Matt Baumgartner, an accomplished but demanding entrepreneur, runs a restaurant/bar and events space in New York’s picturesque Hudson Valley, with the help of a team of well-intentioned 20-somethings who aren’t always on the same page as their detail-obsessed boss.
June Farms will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Monday, November 17. All eight episodes of the season will be released at once, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
What is ‘June Farms’ about?
June Farms follows Matt Baumgartner as he works to make his property the premier event space in New York’s Hudson Valley. He has his hands full every week delivering perfect bespoke weddings.
With a young, vibrant staff of varying personalities, at times more focused on their love lives than their jobs and inclement weather, this wedding season turned out to be the hardest one in June Farms’ history.
Who is the creative team behind ‘June Farms’?
The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Superluna Studios (a 3BMG company), with executive producers including Superluna’s Johnny Gould and Omid Kahangi, along with 3BMG’s Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans.
