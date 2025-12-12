The ambitious next chapter of Lara Croft’s story,

Tomb Raider: Catalyst

, which has been in development by Crystal Dynamics since 2022, marks a bold new direction for the series as Lara embarks on an all-new adventure across Northern India. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, players will experience the largest

Tomb Raider

game to date in which Lara uncovers recently unearthed secrets, and the mysterious forces that guard them, as the ancient world dramatically collides with the present.