- Two new Tomb Raider games will release, in 2026 and 2027.
- Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis brings Lara Croft’s first adventure to modern audiences, and Tomb Raider: Catalyst embarks on a new story across Northern India.
- Alix Wilton Regan will voice Lara Croft in the new games.
At The Game Awards in Los Angeles, Amazon Game Studios and Crystal Dynamics unveiled two Tomb Raider games, giving fans both a modern reimagining of the franchise’s iconic 1996 debut and an entirely new adventure featuring gaming’s legendary heroine.
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis: A reimagined classic arrives in 2026
Developed in partnership between Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis brings Lara Croft’s genre-defining first adventure to modern audiences. The game features stunning visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, modern game design, and new surprises that honor the spirit and atmosphere of the original game.
Players will harness their wits and athleticism to explore exotic locations lost to time, traverse treacherous landscapes, solve deadly contraptions, and face lethal predators in their quest for the scattered pieces of the Scion—an artifact of immeasurable power. The game arrives in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.
“Our collaboration with Amazon Game Studios has been truly transformative for these ambitious projects,” said Scot Amos, head of studio at Crystal Dynamics. “Amazon’s partnership has provided the resources, expertise, and creative freedom necessary to realize our vision for both games without compromise.”
Tomb Raider: Catalyst: A new chapter heads to India in 2027
The ambitious next chapter of Lara Croft’s story, Tomb Raider: Catalyst, which has been in development by Crystal Dynamics since 2022, marks a bold new direction for the series as Lara embarks on an all-new adventure across Northern India. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, players will experience the largest Tomb Raider game to date in which Lara uncovers recently unearthed secrets, and the mysterious forces that guard them, as the ancient world dramatically collides with the present.
The brand-new adventure features the return of the charismatic, self-assured, formidable Lara Croft that made her a lasting global icon. Tomb Raider: Catalyst is set to launch in 2027 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.
“Tomb Raider stands among gaming’s most beloved and enduring franchises, and we’re thrilled to partner with Crystal Dynamics to bring two distinct Lara Croft adventures to players worldwide,” said Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Game Studios. “This innovative new chapter with Tomb Raider: Catalyst, and the thoughtful reinvention of the series’s roots with Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, perfectly exemplifies our commitment to supporting developers with bold creative visions.”
Acclaimed actress brings Lara to life
Both games will feature acclaimed actress Alix Wilton Regan bringing Lara Croft to life. Known for her performances in Dragon Age: Inquisition, Cyberpunk 2077, and Mass Effect 3, Wilton Regan’s dynamic portrayal of Lara reinvigorates gaming’s most iconic heroine with fresh spirit and depth, marking a new era in the Tomb Raider franchise.
