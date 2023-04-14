Luna is Amazon’s cloud gaming service. Luna users can access a library of video games using a variety of different devices they already own—like compatible smart TVs, smartphones, computers, tablets and other devices—without the need for an expensive gaming console.

Because games on Luna are streamed through the cloud, your phone, TV or other device of choice can stream console-quality games both from your couch or on the go.

Curious about the types of games you can expect to find on Luna? There’s something for everyone with Luna’s broad selection of games across genres—action, adventure, platformer, indie, shooter, RPG, classics, and more.

Below are 10 games you can find on Amazon Luna right now.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is the most recent installment of Ubisoft’s popular Assassin’s Creed series and a great choice for those who want an RPG-style experience. Set in 873 AD, players take on the role of a Viking raider and can explore, build their own clan, and customize their weapons and armor to prepare for combat. You can play Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla as part of the Ubisoft+ subscription on Luna.

Capcom Arcade Stadium

Capcom Arcade Stadium is a collection of classic arcade games from the 80s and 90s. The collection includes dozens, with nostalgia-inducing titles like Street Fighter II and Ghosts ‘n Goblins that are just as fun today. The games feature classic arcade graphics and sounds, and you can even customize the control settings to make the game feel like it did when you played at the arcade. Capcom Arcade Stadium is available through Luna+.

Control

Control is an action-adventure game where players take on the role of Jesse Faden, a character who must investigate and combat a mysterious force known as The Hiss in order to restore order at The Oldest House, a secret government facility. Released in the summer of 2019, Control has earned rave reviews, and is a great option for those looking to play a longer, open-world game. Control is available as part of the Luna+ subscription.

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is the latest installment of Ubisoft’s Far Cry series and takes place in Yara, a tropical paradise ruled by dictator Antón Castillo. Players take on the role of Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, who much free Yara by overthrowing Castillo. The game features a range of weapons, vehicles, and an innovative map-building feature that allows you to customize your own levels. Far Cry 6 is available as part of the Ubisoft+ subscription on Luna.

Guacamelee! 2

Guacamelee! 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the smash hit action-platformer that brings luchador Juan Aguacate out of retirement for a stunning new Metroidvania-style adventure. Explore a huge, hand-crafted world inspired by Mexican culture and folklore, filled with sassy new villains and weirdos (and a few old friends!). Guacamelee! 2 is available through Luna+.

Jackbox Party Pack 9

Jackbox Party Pack 9 is a collection of five party games perfect for a group of family or friends, even those who aren’t into gaming. With games including Fibbage 4, a hilarious bluffing game, and drawing guessing game Nonsensory, Jackbox Party Pack 9 can provide hours of fun for groups of up to 8 people. Jackbox Party Pack 9 is available on the Jackbox Games subscription on Luna.

Oddballers

Oddballers is a wacky multiplayer party game where you use a new type of hard-hitting dodgeball to dodge, block, and grab whatever you can to throw at the face of your frenemies. Embrace the absurd with various frantic mini-games where anything can happen! From classic last-one standing or team-based battles to crazier ones like shaving sheep with lawn mowers. Play with up to 4 players locally, or take the matches online and compete against 5 other contenders to decide who’s the greatest Oddballer of all. This game is also available as part of the Ubisoft+ subscription on Luna.

Overcooked 2

Overcooked is a co-op cooking game for 1-4 players in which you must serve a variety of recipes including sushi, pasta, cakes, burgers and burritos to hungry customers in a series of unconventional kitchens. Whether it be a hot air balloon, a magical Wizard’s school or even another planet, you’ll have to be ready for anything. You’ll overcome obstacles such as fires, collapsing floors, overbearing waiters and of course, the classic kitchen problem of floating work surfaces. Overcooked 2 is available through Luna+.

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six: Extraction is the latest installment in the Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six series of tactical shooters. Players take on the role of a Rainbow Six team member and must complete a series of missions with an emphasis on stealth and tactical decision making. Rainbow Six: Extraction is available as part of the Ubisoft+ subscription on Luna.

Team Sonic Racing

Team Sonic Racing is an exciting kart racing game featuring the iconic blue hedgehog and his friends. Players race on urban and mountainous, and can gain an edge by customizing their vehicles. Team Sonic Racing is available on Luna+.

