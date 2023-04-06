Luna is Amazon’s cloud gaming service. Because the games on Luna are streamed from the cloud, gamers can play high-end games on devices they already own, like mobile phones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops and more. This means you don’t need to purchase expensive gaming consoles, PCs or other equipment, and while you can of course play on your couch if that’s your preferred spot, you can also game on the go.

How much does Amazon Luna cost?



If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can play Luna at no additional cost. Prime Members get access to a rotating selection of games every month, and Prime members and Luna+ subscribers alike can also link their Ubisoft account to Luna and play select Ubisoft PC games they already own on their Fire TV or on any other supported device.

Amazon Luna works best with the ergonomic and comfortable Luna Controller (available for $69.99), which was designed and optimized for cloud gaming, and connects directly to the cloud via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to effortlessly control your game and reduce gameplay latency. Thanks to the Luna Controller’s technology, gamers can seamlessly switch between screens—such as from a Fire TV to a mobile phone—without additional pairing or configuration changes.

You can also play Luna using other compatible controllers or by using the Luna Phone Controller app, available as a free download in the Amazon, Android, or iOS app stores.

The fact that Luna provides Prime members with access to great games at no additional cost is one of the best things about Luna. But for a monthly fee, a few subscription services can give you access to even more games. Luna’s content library is always evolving, and you’ll see dozens of new titles added before the end of this year. Whether its AAA titles, retro or classic games, racing games, or family-friendly party games you’re after—there is always something interesting to play.

Here’s how that pricing breaks down for Luna’s different subscriptions:



Amazon Luna+ ($9.99/month)

Luna+ offers the largest and most diverse collection of games from across genres, and it’s growing. The games on Luna+ include family favorites, appropriate and approachable for gamers of all ages, and include a retro selection of beloved classics from publishers like Capcom and SNK. Offering even more ways to play, Luna + subscribers—and Prime members—can also link their Ubisoft account to Luna, and play select Ubisoft PC games they already own straight on their Fire TV or on any other supported device.

Ubisoft+ ($17.99/month)

Ubisoft+ gives gamers access to fan-favorite AAA titles, including select premium editions of games from the Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy, and Far Cry franchises. Ubisoft+ also includes additional content and monthly rewards like items and boosters, and new games are regularly being added, so there’s always something great to play.

Jackbox Games ($4.99/month)

The Jackbox games subscription is only available on Luna, giving fans of co-op party games new favorites like The Jackbox Party Pack 9 and Drawful 2.

To start gaming on Luna now, go to www.amazon.com/Luna.

