The animated series finds a slew of returning stars from the original feature film, including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. They’ll be joined by Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester, who’ll be lending their voices to the new series, in addition to Will Forte, who’ll play a human named Jack, and Sam Richardson, who’ll play an orange named Julius.

