The animated series, featuring the voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, Edward Norton, Will Forte, and Sam Richardson, promises a buffet of laughs.
Prime Video’s cooking up quite the feast, and you’re invited to dig right in.
The eight-episode animated series, from Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon MGM Studios, features the voice talents of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, Edward Norton, Sam Richardson, and Will Forte, among others, in this tale of anthropomorphic food products and their gonzo misadventures.
When does ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’ premiere?
The animated series will debut all eight episodes on July 11 exclusively on Prime Video. It will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
What is ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’ about?
Based on the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, the series Sausage Party: Foodtopia follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society.
"Your favorite foods are back ... for sloppy seconds," teases the cheeky trailer—check it out above. (Heads up that this is a red-band trailer, which includes some strong language and suggestive situations.)
Who is in the cast of ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’?
The animated series finds a slew of returning stars from the original feature film, including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. They’ll be joined by Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester, who’ll be lending their voices to the new series, in addition to Will Forte, who’ll play a human named Jack, and Sam Richardson, who’ll play an orange named Julius.
How to watch ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’ when it premieres on Prime Video
You’ll be able to stream Sausage Party: Foodtopia on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. It’s available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually.
Amazon also offers discounted memberships through Prime Access, for those benefiting from certain government assistance programs, and Prime Student.
Still mulling over that membership? Give it a shot, risk-free: You can avail of a range of promos on Prime membership, including a 30-day free trial for select, eligible customers.
Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to Sausage Party: Foodtopia alongside an ever-growing library of movies, series, and other exclusive content included with the membership—as well as tons of titles available to rent or buy.
You can watch Prime Video on a wide range of devices, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs.
