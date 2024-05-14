The wait is over. Your first look at Sauron and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season Two is finally here.

Fans have been longing to return to Middle-earth and the origin story of the villain who darkens it. And thanks to a Season Two first-look at Prime Video’s inaugural Upfront presentation this morning in New York City, that excitement was rewarded with a trailer and a premiere date. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season Two will debut globally on August 29 with the first three episodes. Subsequent episodes will roll out weekly each Thursday.

Stunning new Season Two key art was also revealed, featuring the return of Charlie Vickers in the role of Sauron, one of the world’s greatest literary villains, appearing in a new form—one that will help him deceive the denizens of Middle-earth.

The teaser trailer takes viewers on an action-packed journey back to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age, and shows the ascending evil presence of Sauron as he continues his vengeful quest for power. Showcasing the cinematic splendor that the series is known for, and heralding the return of many fan-favorite characters, including Galadriel, Prince Durin IV, Arondir, and Celebrimbor, this first-look also reveals the much-anticipated creation of more Rings.

The series’ first season was an unprecedented global success and one of the top original series for Prime Video, viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, and driving more Prime sign-ups worldwide during its launch window than any other previous content to date.

Watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power when it premieres August 29 exclusively on Prime Video.