Judge Judy Sheindlin is back to put the justice system on trial in a true-crime, high-stakes courtroom drama on Prime Video. The series explores eight landmark cases whose verdicts impact the daily lives of 340 million Americans, as she and her expert legal team re-create the trials from notorious cases where the letter of the law dictates that “justice” doesn’t always feel “just.”
How to stream ‘Justice on Trial’ on Prime Video
All eight episodes of Justice on Trial will be available to stream on July 21 on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Justice on Trial’?
In every episode, Judge Sheindlin plays the lower-court judge, while her Tribunal Justice judges Tanya Acker, Patricia DiMango, and Adam Levy preside over all appeals-court cases. Rounding out the regular cast are real-life veteran trial lawyers Daniel Mentzer and Larry Bakman. The court trials are mixed with fast-paced reenactments of the crimes and key events that lead to the controversial outcomes.
The series is created and executive produced by Judge Judy Sheindlin. Casey Barber, David Carr, and Randy Douthit are also executive producers. Amy Freisleben is a co–executive producer.
What else is on Prime Video?
You can get more of Judge Sheindlin in three seasons of Judy Justice on Prime Video. There are also plenty of true-crime titles like Lorena, Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith, and more.
