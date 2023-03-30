MGM’s former streaming platform EPIX relaunched as MGM+ (an Amazon-owned company) in early 2023. Along with the new name came a fresh slate of original content, a library of MGM classics, and a selection of new hit movies like Top Gun: Maverick. The newly branded streaming service is now available on TV, on demand, online, and across devices in the U.S.

Here’s everything you need to know to start watching.

When did MGM+ launch?

The former MGM streaming platform, EPIX relaunched as MGM+ on January 15, 2023.

How much does it cost?

An MGM+ subscription costs $5.99 a month or $49.99 a year (billed every 12 months).

What do I get with my MGM+ subscription?

The streaming service offers a broad lineup of original series and docuseries, as well as the latest movie releases and classic franchises—all ad free and on demand.

Is there a free trial for MGM+?

Yes! Head to the official MGM+ website to claim your seven-day free trial.

Can I access MGM+ through Prime Video?

Prime Video customers can subscribe to the MGM+ channel for $5.99/month.

How else can I access MGM+?

MGM+ is available online and through the MGM+ app, as well as through cable, telco, satellite, and emerging digital distribution channels. You can sign up to stream MGM+ in the app or online or add it on to your existing service with another provider. Check out the full list of providers.

What movies are available on MGM+?

The MGM+ service offers an expansive library of film titles from MGM and other major Hollywood studios. Here are some of crowd pleasers MGM+ has released. Browse the full selection for updates.



Top Gun: Maverick

House of Gucci

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Dog

Orphan: First Kill

Cyrano

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

The Sixth Sense

Respect

Transformers: Age of Extinction

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Lost City

A Quiet Place Part II

What TV series are available on MGM+?

MGM+ offers a wide selection of series—from dramas to science fiction and everything in between. Some of the fan favorites debuting new seasons on the platform include Godfather of Harlem, FROM, Murf the Surf, and A Spy Among Friends. Browse the selection for more shows and details.

Will MGM+ have original content?

Along with the relaunch, MGM announced a new production slate of original content, including Hotel Cocaine, which follows a CIA operative and hotel manager through Miami’s cocaine scene in the late ‘70s, and The Devil Within, a four-part, true-crime docuseries based on a hit podcast. Check out all of the recently announced originals.

Learn more about MGM+ and start your free trial.