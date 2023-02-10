About the author
Cosette Jarrett
Cosette is a writer and Mrs. Maisel enthusiast who covers all things Amazon. She earned her bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Utah, and has since put it to good use as a digital journalist, a PR specialist, and now as a digital content producer for About Amazon.
Follow her work to get interview tips, to learn about some of the coolest jobs at Amazon, and to go behind the scenes at Prime Video, Amazon Fashion, Amazon Music, and more.
Follow her work to get interview tips, to learn about some of the coolest jobs at Amazon, and to go behind the scenes at Prime Video, Amazon Fashion, Amazon Music, and more.
More articles by Cosette Jarrett
-
See inside the AWS Skills Center in Seattle, where you can explore interactive tech exhibits and take free cloud computing coursesFrom a giant globe that visualizes worldwide data to a robotic arm that takes instructions from the cloud, here's some of the coolest technology we found at AWS Skills Center Seattle.
-
7 things sign language interpreters want you to know about their work interpreting concerts for ‘Amazon Music Live’We met with sign language interpreters who helped make the ‘Amazon Music Live’ concert series more accessible. Here’s what they want you to know about their work.
-
I went shopping at the Amazon Style store in Los Angeles and found an impossibly cool clothing selection and high-tech fitting roomsFrom an in-app experience that makes it easy to shop to a touchscreen that helps you pick clothes, here are some of the coolest things at Amazon Style.
-
Learn how Kane Diep built Prime Video's TikTok account, earning millions of followers in less than a year while creating viral videos that promote inclusivity.
-
This Amazon employee has her dream job collaborating with stars like Dolly Parton and sharing new music with millions of country fansThe head of country music at Amazon Music shares her most hilarious moments with celebrities, and offers a peek inside her work at Amazon, where she engages with country fans around the world.
-
A step-by-step guide to X-Ray, Prime Video’s exclusive viewing experience that allows you to find and view bonus content for your favorite TV shows and movies.
-
See inside Amazon’s robotics headquarters in suburban Boston where highly skilled robots are built and tested for fulfillment centersGet a rare peek inside the suburban Boston facility where Amazon builds and tests its robots.
-
'Amazon Music Live' is a new, weekly concert series that streams on Prime Video after 'Thursday Night Football.' Come backstage to see how the whole production comes together.
-
I went to an exclusive taping of an 'Amazon Music Live' concert in Los Angeles. Here’s what it was like.What it’s like to attend an Amazon Music Live concert: Photos, Tour
-
How Amazon contributed to research on COVID-19 testing and treatment to help the medical community manage new wavesLearn from one of the health leaders who helped Amazon make meaningful contributions to studies on innovative testing tools to combat COVID-19.
-
I got a rare peek inside an Amazon robotics facility and saw how fulfillment center robots are made and testedIt’s not every day you see one of humankind’s coolest creations come straight off the conveyor belt. Get a sneak peek at the process of building a ‘Hercules’ robot at the Amazon Global Robotics facility in Westborough, Massachusetts.
-
7 holiday movies you can stream on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee, including ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ and ‘The Night Before’Here are some of the top Christmas movies available with your Prime membership this year—including classics, comedies, and rom-coms.
-
Amazon debuted new Disney toys and merch at this year's D23 Expo. Take a look at some of the products in our Disney store alongside the real-life characters we found at the event.
-
Get to know some of the cast and characters behind 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of power.'
-
A view from the red carpet of the first screening of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ in Culver City, California.
-
Amazon Music teamed up with the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective to award three students each a $10,000 scholarship and a two-week immersive rotation experience. Hear from two of the recipients.
-
Ramsey Avery, production designer behind ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,’ shares an exclusive glimpse of Númenor.
-
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ now has a total of 66 Emmy nominations, unmatched by any streaming comedy series. Get a behind-the-scenes peek at what goes into creating costumes for the entire cast.
-
“We sell clothes to the whole world, so they can be whoever they want to be.” How Sally Singer helps shape the Amazon Fashion shopping experience.
-
Amazon’s merger and acquisition transactions mark some of the most exciting moments in the company’s history. Get to know Susan Jong, leader of the legal team that guides these historic deals.
-
“This is the first time in my life when I’ve only had to have one job.” Learn how Amazon helped Mary Kate find free time and resources to enjoy the things she loves.
-
Four months into his career at Amazon, Carlton made a doctor’s appointment that likely saved his life.
-
Josh Miele, a principal accessibility researcher on Amazon's Devices team shares how he’s helping make devices more inclusive for people with disabilities.
-
Meet Ryan Swagler and Jake Rose, two Amazon leaders with exciting jobs at the new Amazon Air Hub in Kentucky.
-
Timothy Hinshaw has one of the coolest jobs in the music industry. Learn how he supports hip-hop artists and fans through his work at Amazon Music.
-
It's Nancy Dalton's job to help Amazon give back to communities across the nation. Learn more about her work and how she built the career of her dreams.
-
In the new series on Prime Video, eight of the finest actors of our time explore the strange, beautiful, hilarious, and heart-breaking truths of what it means to be human.
-
Amazon has provided more than $100 million in cash and in-kind donations to support Mary's Place and the opening of the Mary's Place Family Center in The Regrade—the largest family shelter in Washington State. This month, we mark the one-year anniversary of welcoming families into the shelter.
-
How a search for inclusive health benefits and a comfortable wage led Luv-Luv to a job at an Amazon fulfillment center.
-
Welcome to our new series "Real (cool) jobs at Amazon," where we highlight some of the most peculiar jobs at Amazon.