NewsRetail

How to make an Amazon return at Whole Foods Market in 5 simple steps

Written by Cosette Jarrett
2 min
 
Written by Cosette Jarrett
An image showing the steps of making an Amazon return at a Whole Foods Market.
Find out how to make a quick and simple Amazon return at a Whole Foods Market store near you.

Amazon offers convenient, hassle-free returns. All you need to do is initiate the return on Amazon.com or in the Amazon Shopping app, then bring the item to your local Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go, or Whole Foods Market where we’ll take care of the rest—no shipping box, tape, or label necessary. Not near one of Amazon’s physical stores? We also offer returns at local stores like Staples, Kohl’s, and The UPS Store.

Follow along as we make an Amazon return at Whole Foods Market in five simple steps.

an image of a woman going up the stairs of an escalator at a Whole Foods store. There is a green and black living wall to her right and unique wood design panels along the rest of the walls. She is looking away from the camera and carrying a leopard print backpack.

Find out how to make a quick and simple Amazon return at a Whole Foods Market store near you.

Amazon offers convenient, hassle-free returns. All you need to do is initiate the return on Amazon.com or in the Amazon Shopping app, then bring the item to your local Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go, or Whole Foods Market where we’ll take care of the rest—no shipping box, tape, or label necessary. Not near one of Amazon’s physical stores? We also offer returns at local stores like Staples, Kohl’s, and The UPS Store.

Follow along as we make an Amazon return at Whole Foods Market in five simple steps.

an image of a woman going up the stairs of an escalator at a Whole Foods store. There is a green and black living wall to her right and unique wood design panels along the rest of the walls. She is looking away from the camera and carrying a leopard print backpack.

  • 1.
    Initiate your return

    To initiate your return, log in to your Amazon account and go to "Your Orders.” Find the item you want to return and click "Return or Replace Items.” Follow the prompts to select the reason for your return and the type of refund you’d like to receive. You can receive a credit to your Amazon account balance or request a refund to the card you used to purchase the item.

    An image showing the steps of making an Amazon return at a Whole Foods Market.

  • 2.
    Select Whole Foods Market as your drop-off location

    Next up, you’ll choose your drop-off location. Your location options will vary depending on the size, weight, and type of product you ordered, as well as your location. If you see "Whole Foods Dropoff” as an option, select it.

    An image of a hand holding a phone. On the phone you see a screen that asks how you'd like to return your Amazon item, and there is an option for Whole Foods Market selected.
  • 3.
    Save the QR code

    After you choose Whole Foods Market as your drop-off location, you'll receive a QR code that you’ll scan in-store at the Pick Up & Returns desk. You will also receive a confirmation email that you have created a return request. You can access the code through the app or email when you get to the store.

    An image of a hand holding a phone. On the phone is a block of text providing instructions to make an Amazon return at Whole Foods Market along with a QR code to scan when you get to the store.

    Pro tip: You can also take a quick screenshot so you have it ready to go when you get there.

  • 4.
    Bring the item(s) you’re returning to Whole Foods Market

    Next, head to the Whole Foods Market store you selected in the app with the item you're returning and find the Pickup & Returns desk. This will typically be located near the entrance. If you’re not sure where it is, just ask an employee.

    An image showing the steps of making an Amazon return at a Whole Foods Market.

    Once you’re at the desk, you’ll have two options: You can hand the item to the employee at the desk and have them scan your QR code to drop off the return.

    An image showing the steps of making an Amazon return at a Whole Foods Market.

    Or, many locations have a self-service kiosk next to the Pickup & Returns desk. The kiosk will prompt you to scan the QR code, answer a few questions, attach the label, then drop the item in the designated bin.

    An image showing the steps of making an Amazon return at a Whole Foods Market.

    There’s no need to bring your own shipping box and tape—even if there are multiple items included in your order. We’ll help take care of the packaging.

  • 5.
    Look for your refund on your account

    Once the return has been processed, Amazon will issue your refund in the payment form you requested, typically within several hours. You can check the status of your refund on the “Orders” page in your Amazon account.

    An image of a hand holding a phone. On the screen is text confirming the return of an item on Amazon and an image of the product. It's a red computer mouse.

Fast, easy, and free returns are just one of the many benefits of shopping on Amazon. Are you also looking to pick up a package? Amazon offers convenient, fast package pickup at most Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market stores.

Learn more about the benefits of Prime

