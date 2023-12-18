How to make an Amazon return at Whole Foods Market in 5 simple steps

Next, head to the Whole Foods Market store you selected in the app with the item you're returning and find the Pickup & Returns desk. This will typically be located near the entrance. If you’re not sure where it is, just ask an employee.

Once you’re at the desk, you’ll have two options: You can hand the item to the employee at the desk and have them scan your QR code to drop off the return.

Or, many locations have a self-service kiosk next to the Pickup & Returns desk. The kiosk will prompt you to scan the QR code, answer a few questions, attach the label, then drop the item in the designated bin.

There’s no need to bring your own shipping box and tape—even if there are multiple items included in your order. We’ll help take care of the packaging.