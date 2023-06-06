7 Prime benefits that will save you money in 2023

It’s not just about free shipping and Prime Video. Prime keeps money back in your pocket.
The promise of free shipping is enticing, and that’s what attracts so many of us to a Prime membership. Yet Prime saves members money every day with exclusive deals, free delivery, prescription savings, and quality entertainment.
These savings add up and can feel like you have many memberships rolled into one. Here are seven of the best ways a Prime membership saves you money.
An Amazon Prime membership comes with much more than fast, free delivery. Check out the shopping, entertainment, healthcare, and grocery benefits, plus updates available to members.
1.Eligible Prime members earn 5% back on Amazon.com purchases.With the Prime Visa, a no fee card, cardmembers earn 5% back on Amazon and Whole Foods Market purchases. Prime Visa cardmembers also earn 2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare, as well as restaurants and gas stations, and earn 1% back on all other purchases—all on top of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that comes with Prime in one, single membership. And with the Prime Card Bonus, eligible Prime cardmembers earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.
2.Medications for just $5 per month.Prime members can sign up for RxPass from Amazon Pharmacy that lets you get your eligible medications for one low price of $5 per month. This program can add up to serious savings for members on multiple eligible medications. Amazon Pharmacy is making pharmacy better—with upfront pricing, free home delivery, and pharmacists available 24/7.
3.Movie streaming included in your membership.Do you like settling into the sofa for an evening of TV and movies? Prime Video has plenty to choose from. Prime members can watch all Amazon Originals at no additional cost to the membership, including hit shows and movies such as AIR, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Shotgun Wedding, and live sports including Thursday Night Football.
4.Millions of ad-free songs and popular podcasts.Amazon Music is included in the cost of Prime, which means you can stream tunes and podcasts to your phone, Echo, or other smart device. That’s ad-free access to more than 100 million songs, thousands of playlists, and popular podcasts saving you the cost of a separate music or podcast subscription.
5.Digital books, audiobooks, and magazines at no additional cost.If you’re a bookworm, Prime membership gives you access to Amazon First Reads, which lets you download a newly released book for free every month. Plus, Prime Reading lets you borrow 10 titles at a time from a collection of thousands of digital books, audiobooks, and magazines. The options change frequently, so check out what’s available now.
6.And yes, free delivery.This one is pretty obvious, but it bears mentioning nonetheless. Prime members enjoy free One-Day and Two-Day Delivery on tens of millions of items across the site–all for free.
7.Discounted memberships.A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year—but Amazon also offers several discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits.
Prime Access, for instance, is just $6.99 per month for qualifying government assistance recipients, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid. Prime Student—another discounted membership—is $7.49 per month or $69 per year for members enrolled in two or four-year colleges that includes additional exclusive perks specifically for students.
Amazon also offers a 30-day trial for Prime and Prime Access, so you can take advantage of Prime’s benefits without paying a membership fee for 30 days to see if a membership is right for you. Prime Student also has a 6-month free trial offer for eligible members.
