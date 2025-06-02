Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks star in the gripping murder mystery The Better Sister.
The eight-episode series brings author Alafair Burke's novel to the screen and is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.
How to watch 'The Better Sister'
All eight episodes of The Better Sister are available exclusively on Prime Video.
Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. There are also discounted memberships for young adults and qualifying government-assistance recipients.
Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or use the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
What is 'The Better Sister' about?
The Better Sister dives into the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together.
Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her husband and teenage son. Meanwhile, Chloe's estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggles to make ends meet and stay clean.
When Chloe's husband is brutally murdered, the identity of the primary suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.
The cast of 'The Better Sister'
The Better Sister stars Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as sisters Chloe and Nicky.
The cast also includes Corey Stoll as Chloe's husband Adam, Kim Dickens as Detective Nancy Guidry, and Maxwell Acee Donovan as Chloe's son Ethan. Bobby Naderi, Gabriel Sloyer, Gloria Reuben, Matthew Modine, and Lorraine Toussaint round out the main cast.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video offers thousands of movies and series to stream across every genre, as well as live sports and documentaries.
Check out fan-favorite Prime Video originals such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, and Cross, or movies from Amazon MGM Studios like The Accountant 2 and G20.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how to Prime Video’s new "Shop the Show" feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.
