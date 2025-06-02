Prime Video subscribers will soon be able to watch The Accountant 2 when the movie hits the streaming service starting June 5.
Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal star in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 hit The Accountant (which is also free to watch on Prime Video). The pair play brothers who work together to find the killer of one of their close friends.
Here’s how to watch The Accountant 2 on Prime Video.
How to watch ‘The Accountant 2’ on Prime Video
The Accountant 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video starting June 5.
Prime Video subscribers can stream from the web or use the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs. For a complete list of compatible devices, learn more.
Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which anyone in the U.S. can join for $14.99 per month or $139 per year if they pay annually.
You can also try a 30-day free trial of Prime to get started. There are also additional discounted membership options for young adults and qualifying government-assistance recipients. These memberships provide the same, valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Prime is an all-in-one membership offering savings, convenience, and entertainment.
Cast of ‘The Accountant 2’
Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal return in their roles from the first movie as brothers Christian Wolff and Braxton Wolff, respectively. J. K. Simmons and Cynthia Addai-Robinson also return to reprise their original roles as Raymond King and Marybeth Medina, respectively, who both work at the Treasury Department.
Other cast members include Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, Andrew Howard, Robert Morgan, and Grant Harvey.
‘The Accountant 2’ plot
Picking up from 2016's The Accountant, this sequel follows Christian (Affleck) as he attempts to solve the murder of his friend, who left behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant.” Christian recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Braxton (played by Bernthal), to help.
In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy and become targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video is home to a huge catalog of movies, series, live sports, and more across multiple genres.
This includes original shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, and Cross, as well as original movies like Nickel Boys, Challengers, and Road House.
Subscribers can also rent or buy titles, stream programming from Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, and more via Prime Video add-on subscriptions as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, or enjoy even more content for free with ads.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s new "Shop the Show" feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.
