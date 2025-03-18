Viola Davis is here to save day in Prime Video’s new action-packed thriller, G20, which streams exclusively on Prime Video starting April 10.
Davis plays U.S. President Danielle Sutton and must evade mercenaries who infiltrate the intergovernmental G20 summit in Cape Town, South Africa. The film also stars Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Clark Gregg, Ramón Rodríguez, and The Boys star Antony Starr.
Check out the trailer to get a first look at the movie.
How to watch ‘G20’ movie on Prime Video
You will be able to stream G20 exclusively on Prime Video on April 10 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. All you need to do is search “G20” on Prime Video from your desktop or from the Prime Video app. Check out which devices are compatible for streaming.
Prime Video is included in a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon also offers discounted memberships through Prime Access—aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime for young adults, for those between the ages of 18 and 24 and/or enrolled in higher education.
If you want to test-drive Prime, you can sign up for a free trial to check out all of the amazing benefits, including Prime Video, along with fast, free shipping, exclusive deal events, and other content like music and books.
‘G20’ movie cast and crew
Davis is joined by an impressive cast in G20: Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Antony Starr, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Clark Gregg, and Angela Sarafyan will all have important roles in the film.
G20 is directed by Patricia Riggen and written by Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, Logan Miller, and Noah Miller.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Want more action? Prime Video is loaded with other thrilling movies and shows to check out as well as a plethora of other genres.
Watch other Amazon Originals like movies like AIR (which also stars Davis), Holland, You’re Cordially Invited, The Idea of You, Challengers, and Saltburn. If you like series, check out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Bondsman, Reacher, Invincible, The Wheel of Time, and Cross.
Prime Video subscribers can also watch Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ with add-on subscriptions.
Next up, learn more how Prime Video uses AI to test dubbing shows and movies in English and Spanish.
