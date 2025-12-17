The series follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of Sherlock's early days. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad,

Young Sherlock

exposes the early antics of the anarchic adolescent before he evolved into the master detective fans know today. His first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy, culminating in an explosive showdown that changes his life forever.