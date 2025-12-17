Before he became Baker Street's most renowned resident, Sherlock Holmes was a disgraced young man wrapped up in a murder case that threatened his liberty.
Young Sherlock, premiering on Prime Video in 2026, will explore the iconic detective's early adventures in an irreverent, action-laden mystery series.
Guy Ritchie, who previously directed the Sherlock Holmes feature films starring Robert Downey Jr., serves as the director of the first two episodes and executive producer for Young Sherlock.
The series follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of Sherlock's early days. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, Young Sherlock exposes the early antics of the anarchic adolescent before he evolved into the master detective fans know today. His first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy, culminating in an explosive showdown that changes his life forever.
How to stream ‘Young Sherlock’ on Prime Video
Young Sherlock will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in 2026.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Young Sherlock’ ?
Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars as Sherlock Holmes. The rest of the cast includes Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time), Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Max Irons (Condor), and Colin Firth (The King's Speech).
Young Sherlock was written and executive produced by Ritchie and showrunner Matthew Parkhill. The series is also executive produced by Dhana Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, and Colin Wilson, with Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson serving as co-executive producers. Motive Pictures led physical production for Young Sherlock.
