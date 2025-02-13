The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be back for a third season, Prime Video has announced. Preproduction has started on the show, and filming will begin in the spring.
A premiere date for Season 3 has yet to be announced.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has attracted over 170 million viewers worldwide, and continues to be one of Amazon's strongest drivers for new Prime membership sign-ups.
The show is set during the Second Age of Middle-earth's history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books. The show stars Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Charlie Vickers as Sauron, and more.
Season 2 of the show wrapped up on October 2, 2024 with an explosive finale. Galadriel vowed to hunt down Sauron with a reluctant Elrond in tow, while the Dark Lord searched for allies of his own. Elsewhere, the dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm fell into shadow, a Harfoot journeyed to the unexplored lands of Rhûn to help her mysterious, giant companion, and the island kingdom of Númenor began to fracture.
Jumping forward several years from the events of the past season, Season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video offers a wealth of content to stream. Check out original series like The Wheel of Time, Reacher, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Fallout, The Boys, and Cross. You can also stream original movies like You're Cordially Invited, Challengers, and Road House, and can rent or buy blockbuster hits like Wicked.
Prime Video is included in your Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. There are discounted membership options which provide the same benefits of a regular Prime membership—at only 50% of the cost as well. Check out Prime for Young Adults for young adults (ages 18-24) and college students as well as Prime Access for qualifying government-assistance recipients.
