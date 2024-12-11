In the upcoming season, Aghdashloo ( House of Sand and Fog , The Expanse ) joins series star Rosamund Pike in portraying one of the powerful Aes Sedai, a group of women with the ability to channel the One Power who are part of an elite sisterhood. Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan is a ruthlessly powerful Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah, as proficient in politicking as she is in channeling, with a deep history with Moiraine and Siuan (Sophie Okonedo), and scores to settle with both of them when she returns to the White Tower. Elaida is someone who believes in ends over means, and is willing to do anything to achieve what she envisions to be the greater good.