The third season of The Wheel of Time will premiere on March 13, 2025, with Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actress Shohreh Aghdashloo in the role of Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan.
Prime Video, which streams the series worldwide, recently released the first trailer at CCXP24 in São Paulo. Adapted from the best-selling high fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time chronicles the adventures of Rand al’Thor, a humble farm boy who learns he is the Dragon Reborn, a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world.
After the events of the second season, when Rand (Josha Stradowski) defeats Ishamael (Fares Fares), the most powerful servant of the Dark One, the threats against the Light are multiplying: The White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon … including Lanfear (Natasha O’Keeffe), whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both. As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Egwene (Madeleine Madden). These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark …no matter the cost.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘The Wheel of Time’?
In the upcoming season, Aghdashloo (House of Sand and Fog, The Expanse) joins series star Rosamund Pike in portraying one of the powerful Aes Sedai, a group of women with the ability to channel the One Power who are part of an elite sisterhood. Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan is a ruthlessly powerful Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah, as proficient in politicking as she is in channeling, with a deep history with Moiraine and Siuan (Sophie Okonedo), and scores to settle with both of them when she returns to the White Tower. Elaida is someone who believes in ends over means, and is willing to do anything to achieve what she envisions to be the greater good.
Adapted by television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove), The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike (Saltburn, Gone Girl) as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as al’Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski (Gran Turismo) as Rand al’Thor, Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn (Rogue Heroes) as Mat Cauthon, Ceara Coveney (Young Wallander) as Elayne Trakand, Kate Fleetwood (Harlots) as Leandrin Guirale, Natasha O’Keefe (Peaky Blinders) as Lanfear, Ayoola Smart (Killing Eve) as Aviendha, and Kae Alexander (Game of Thrones) as Min Farshaw.
The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.
How to stream ‘The Wheel of Time’ on Prime Video
You can stream the first two seasons of The Wheel of Time on Prime Video, and the third season will premiere on March 13. You can watch the series with a Prime membership, available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually.
What else is on Prime Video?
In addition to the two first seasons of The Wheel of Time, your membership to Prime Video includes series such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Good Omens, My Lady Jane, and more.
Since there’s always fresh content uploaded to Prime Video, there’s always something new to stream.