The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy book series of all time, with over 90 million copies sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access, or “channel,” it, the story was adapted for Prime Video, and follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of the Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.
Here’s a rundown of all the major characters who will return when Season 3 premieres March 13 on Prime Video.
Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike)
In this Wheel of Time adaptation, Moiraine is the catalyst who kicks off the saga. A member of the Aes Sedai, she sets off to try to find the Dragon Reborn, a powerful channeler from long ago who is said to have returned in a new reincarnation, and could once again shake up the world.
Her journey brings her to the remote village of the Two Rivers, where she meets a group of friends, one of whom is destined to become the Dragon Reborn and hold off the forces of the Dark One. Along the way, she’s temporarily blocked from using the One Power, but eventually reconnects with her abilities.
Pike is known for her roles on the big screen, having appeared in Saltburn, Gone Girl, and Pride & Prejudice. (You can check out an actor’s filmography with Prime Video’s interactive X-Ray feature, which can be conveniently accessed on the app.)
al’Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney)
Most members of the Aes Sedai, who are all women, choose a Warder to act as their companion and protector who pledges their life to their Aes Sedai. al’Lan is Moiraine’s Warder, a powerful warrior and skilled swordfighter in his own right who is loyal to Moiraine. Though their relationship isn’t always smooth, when their backs are against the wall, they always come through for each other.
Henney has appeared on procedurals like Criminal Minds and films like Big Hero 6 and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski)
Moiraine’s mission leads her to Rand al’Thor, a young man who is revealed to be the Dragon Reborn and able to tap into channeling abilities through the One Power. Once he realizes his true identity, Rand spends much of Season 2 in hiding, but even then he is tempted and manipulated by acolytes of the Dark One.
By the end of Season 2, Rand is reunited with his friends and taps into his true potential to fight back against one of the Dark One’s most powerful followers. But the great war against the Dark One is still to come, and Rand will have to decide if he will use his power for the Light or Darkness.
Stradowski is known for roles in High Flyers and Gran Turismo.
Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoë Robins)
Nynaeve is a type of channeler called a Wisdom, who commits herself to healing and caring for others. Still in training to become an Aes Sedai, she is one of the most powerful channelers the order has seen in decades. But Nynaeve grows frustrated with her training at the White Tower and leaves to seek out her friends. In Season 2, she is kidnapped in the middle of an epic battle against one of the Dark One’s strongest emissaries.
Robins previously starred in Power Rangers Ninja Steel.
Egwene al’Vere (Madeleine Madden)
Egwene, who joined Moiraine and the others when they left their home village, also has the ability to channel and tap into the One Power as she trains with the Aes Sedai at the White Tower. She is Rand’s childhood love interest, and after being captured and forced into servitude by an evil and dominating faction known as the Seanchan in Season 2, she manages to free herself by turning the tables on her captor.
Madden had previous roles in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Mystery Road, and Tidelands.
Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford)
Perrin, a young blacksmith who also leaves with Moiraine’s group, has strong powers as a wolfbrother who has the ability to communicate with wolves. He spent much of Season 2 in a search party to find the Horn of Valere, a mysterious and magical artifact.
Mat Cauthon (Dónal Finn)
Mat, a close friend of Rand’s, is among the group that travels with Moiraine. In the first season, Mat finds himself tempted and corrupted by a cursed talisman, though Moiraine eventually frees him from its evil influence. Mat spends much of Season 2 as a secret prisoner in the White Tower before being freed and reconnecting with Rand. Emissaries of the Dark One pursue Mat, who feels conflicted as he struggles to stay on the side of the Light.
Finn is also known for roles in Rogue Heroes, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and The Witcher, and will appear in the upcoming Prime Video series Young Sherlock.
New characters in Season 3 of ‘The Wheel of Time’
As The Wheel of Time digs deeper into the epic saga, Season 3 is also set to introduce some fresh faces to the mix. Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan (Shohreh Aghdashloo) is one of the most notable additions, a character described as a ruthlessly powerful Aes Sedai who has an old score to settle with Moiraine. Aghdashloo, an Oscar nominee, is known for House of Sand and Fog, The Expanse, and 24.
Other new characters include Faile Bashere (Isabella Bucceri), a warrior who has been searching for the ancient relic the Horn of Valere; Bair (Nukâka Coster-Waldau), a wise elder who can channel the One Power; Melaine (Salóme Gunnarsdóttir), a Wise One who is able to tap into a mystical power; Rhuarc (Björn Landberg), a Clan Chief of the Taardad Aiel; Melindhra (Synnøve Macody Lund), a survivor who is raised by the Taardad Aiel; and Aviendha (Ayoola Smart), a warrior introduced late last season who will continue to play a role in Season 3.
Villains and antagonists in Season 3 of ‘The Wheel of Time’
Though Moiraine, Rand, Egwene, and the rest of the original group from the Two Rivers are reunited at the start of Season 3, this next turning of the Wheel appears to be dividing them again as they seek their destiny.
Some of the main antagonists in Season 3 include the returning Lanfear (Natasha O’Keeffe), one of the Forsaken who are sworn to the Dark One, and who has a romantic history with Rand; Moghedien (Laia Costa), a Forsaken introduced in Season 2 who is poised for a significant role standing against the Light; the corrupted Aes Sedai member Liandrin Guirale (Kate Fleetwood), who has been working with the Dark One and his emissaries.
The Andor royal family
The second season of The Wheel of Time gave fans a glimpse into the Andor royal family with the introduction of Elayne Trakand (Ceara Coveney), a young Aes Sedai in training who is also the daughter-heir of Andor. She became close friends with Nynaeve and Egwene in the previous season, but in Season 3, we’ll meet more members of her family.
Season 3 will introduce Queen Morgase Trakand (Olivia Williams), the queen of Andor; Elayne’s brothers Lord Galad (Callum Kerr) and Lord Gawyn (Luke Fetherston); and the enigmatic Lord Gaebril (Nuno Lopes).
How to stream ‘The Wheel of Time’on Prime Video
You can stream the first two seasons of The Wheel of Time exclusively on Prime Video, with the third season premiering on March 13. You can watch the series with a Prime membership, available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually.
Trending news and stories
- Amazon Bedrock introduces Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Anthropic’s most intelligent model to date, offering ‘hybrid reasoning’
- Ring’s latest cameras deliver everything from superior image quality to full-room views
- How Amazon approaches carbon credits, a key tool in the fight against climate change
- 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' to return for Season 3