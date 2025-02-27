The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy book series of all time, with over 90 million copies sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access, or “channel,” it, the story was adapted for Prime Video, and follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of the Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.