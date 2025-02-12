The Wheel of Time, one of the most ambitious fantasy shows on television, is returning for its third season on Prime Video—and there are a few things viewers might want to know (or remember) about this epic world before tuning in for the latest adventure.
The high fantasy series, which premiered on Prime Video in 2021, has two seasons already available to stream, and is steeped in a world with a rich history of magic, mystery, and action. Like any good fantasy story, it also has its own rules and mythology, so catch up here on the basics of The Wheel of Time ahead of the Season 3 premiere on March 13.
‘The Wheel of Time’ is based on Robert Jordan’s books
Before The Wheel of Time was adapted for Prime Video, the story originated in the imagination of Robert Jordan. The American author originally mapped out a six-book series but realized there was more story to tell, and now the full Wheel of Time saga encompasses 14 volumes and one prequel. The novels were published between 1990 and 2013, with co-author Brandon Sanderson stepping in to help finish the series with the final three novels following Jordan’s death in 2007.
The events of the third season of The Wheel of Time are adapted from the fourth book, The Shadow Rising (1992).
The One Power is the source of all magic in ‘The Wheel of Time’
The universe of The Wheel of Time is considered high fantasy, a genre familiar to fans of shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power or Game of Thrones. In The Wheel of Time, a humble farm boy learns he is the Dragon Reborn, a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world—or break it—as the Last Battle between good and evil approaches.
All the magic and strength in the world of The Wheel of Time stems from the One Power, a great magical energy that keeps the “Wheel of Time” itself turning, a reference to the cycle of death and rebirth that the world experiences over millennia. Certain special humans also have the ability to access the One Power via channeling, which can be used for everything from healing the injured to defending against an enemy’s attack.
The Aes Sedai are women who can channel the One Power
Who uses the One Power? Mostly a matriarchal order dubbed the Aes Sedai, which comprises channelers who are based out of a massive structure called the White Tower. Through channeling, Aes Sedai stand as some of the most influential players in the world of The Wheel of Time. A key character in the Wheel of Time saga is Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), an Aes Sedai who sets out on an important mission to find a mysterious figure who is prophesized to either save or destroy the world: the Dragon Reborn.
The Dragon Reborn, whose gender is not specified, is a strong channeler who prophecy says will be reborn and return to the world. However, thousands of years ago, male channelers were cut off from the One Power when it was corrupted by the original Dragon, a formidable channeler who overreached in an effort to trap the ancient evil known as the Dark One. Now, only women are able to channel the One Power without losing their minds, as any man who channels could succumb to madness.
Who is the Dragon Reborn?
Moiraine’s suspicions are confirmed, as it is revealed that Rand al’Thor, who can channel the One Power, is the Dragon Reborn. Moiraine and Rand travel off on their own in an effort to use Rand’s power to stop the Dark One, but fail, and instead release one of his most powerful followers, Ishamael, who is one of the Forsaken.
After he goes into hiding, Moiraine and his friends eventually pull Rand back into the fold when it becomes clear the Dark One is not defeated and a war still looms with his evil forces. By the end of Season 2, Rand is formally declared the Dragon Reborn.
But, the Forsaken—and the Dark One himself—still remain.
The series follows a group of friends who confront a looming evil
Like most fantasy stories, the sprawling world of The Wheel of Time is filled with dozens of characters who weave in and out of the action, but at its heart, this is the story of five friends from a small village who find themselves connected in this pivotal moment in time.
Young adults Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins), Egwene al’Vere (Madeleine Madden), Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), and Mat Cauthon (Dónal Finn) all hail from the Two Rivers, and agree to join with Moiraine when she believes that one of them may become the Dragon Reborn. During their travels, the five further strengthen their potent bond of friendship and also experience journeys of self-discovery.
Who is the Dark One?
Though Moiraine, Rand, and the rest of their party have grown and learned much across two seasons—even defeating some of the Dark One’s emissaries along the way—the great war against his forces still looms as the series heads into Season 3.
So who is the Dark One? The ancient entity has been trapped for centuries, but has continued to work behind the scenes to try and bend the world to his will. The Dark One is pulling many of the strings throughout the story, setting evil in motion and working to seduce those with power—such as Rand and even some members of the Aes Sedai, known as the Black Ajah—to do his bidding.
Some of the most dominant antagonists in Season 3 include the temptress Lanfear (Natasha O’Keeffe), a mighty emissary of the Dark One Moghedien (Laia Costa), and corrupted Aes Sedai member Liandrin Guirale (Kate Fleetwood).
What to expect in Season 3 of ‘The Wheel of Time’
Season 3 picks up the action with Rand being pursued by the newly released Forsaken, including the alluring Lanfear, with whom he was romantically involved before he realized she was an acolyte of the Dark One.
As his power grows, Rand will be forced to decide between the Light and the Dark, with his first love Egwene and mentor Moiraine doing all they can to make sure the Dragon Reborn reaches his potential and chooses the Light and not the Darkness.
How to stream ‘The Wheel of Time’ on Prime Video
You can stream the first two seasons of The Wheel of Time, and the third season will premiere on March 13 exclusively on Prime Video. (Future seasons have yet to be confirmed.) You can watch the series with a Prime membership, available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually.
