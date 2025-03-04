One of the best perks of an Amazon Prime membership is its massive streaming library: everything from acclaimed Amazon MGM Studios films to Amazon Original series to live sports, and more on Prime Video.
See what’s being added to Prime Video in March:
Spotlight: ‘The Wheel of Time’
The third season of The Wheel of Time, starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, and Josha Stradowski, debuts March 13 and features new faces like Shohreh Aghdashloo and Olivia Williams.
More Amazon Originals
‘For the Win: NWSL’
March 6. The four-part docuseries follows the National Women’s Soccer League throughout the 2024 season, featuring superstars Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman, and Marta.
‘Picture This’
March 6. In this romantic comedy, a photographer (Simone Ashley) struggles to balance her personal and professional life, just as her ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears before her sister’s wedding.
National Women’s Soccer League
March 7. Prime Video kicks off coverage of the 2025 season with the NWSL Challenge Cup, before airing 25 regular-season games on Friday nights and concluding with the quarterfinal playoff on November 7.
‘Iliza Shlesinger: A Different Animal’
March 11. Filmed in Salt Lake City, the hourlong stand-up special from Iliza Shlesinger covers everything from shower sex to ugly wives to the ideal man.
‘Last One Laughing UK’
March 20. Jimmy Carr challenges 10 of Britain’s funniest comics to spend the day together without so much as cracking a smile
‘Tyler Perry’s Duplicity’
March 20. A high-powered attorney (Kat Graham) must uncover the truth behind the shooting of the husband (Joshua Adeyeye) of her best friend (Meagan Tandy) in the latest thriller from Tyler Perry.
‘Bosch: Legacy’
March 27. Titus Welliver returns as former police detective Harry Bosch for the third and final season of Bosch: Legacy, based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels.
‘Holland’
March 27. In this thriller directed by Mimi Cave, a woman (Nicole Kidman) suspects her husband (Matthew Macfadyen) is living a double life in a small midwestern town.
‘The Divorce Insurance’
March 31. In this 12-episode South Korean series, Lee Dong-wook plays a thrice-married product developer who works on an insurance policy for divorce.
Live sports
NWSL on Prime Video (March 7)
New episodes
Full list of what’s new
March 1
12 Angry Men (1997)
90210 (2009) Seasons 1–5
A Fistful of Dollars (1967)
A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)
Admission (2013)
All Saints (2017)
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
Blame It on Rio (1984)
Blue Velvet (1986)
Bowfinger (1999)
Cold Pursuit (2019)
Contagion (2011)
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Delta Force (1986)
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990)
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)
Doom (2005)
Easy Money (1983)
Flawless (1999)
Fluke (1995)
For a Few Dollars More (1967)
Getting Even With Dad (1994)
Hang 'Em High (1968)
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)
Hoosiers (1987)
It's Complicated (2009)
Koyaanisqatsi (1982)
Life (2017)
Lilies of the Field (1963)
Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)
Madagascar (2005)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
Michael Clayton (2007)
Midnight Run (1988)
Moonlight and Valentino (1995)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
Non-Stop (2014)
Once Upon a Crime (1992)
Penguins Of Madagascar (2014)
Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)
Road House (1989)
Ronin (1998)
Rumble Fish (1983)
Snatch (2001)
Soul Surfer (2011)
Starship Troopers (1997)
Super 8 (2011)
Tammy (2014)
The Accountant (2016)
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension (1984)
The Andromeda Strain (1971)
The Best Man (1999)
The Front Runner (2018)
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly (1967)
The Hurricane (2000)
The Mule (2018)
The Night of the Hunter (1955)
The Rundown (2003)
Thief (1981)
Touch of Evil (1958)
Wargames (1983)
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)
Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)
March 14
Dope Thief Season 1 (Apple TV+)
March 20
Happy Face Season 1 (Paramount+)
Ludwig Season 1 (BritBox)
March 23
Marie Antoinette Season 2 (PBS Masterpiece)
Sausage Party (2016)
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
March 26
The Studio Season 1 (Apple TV+)
March 30
MobLand Season 1 (Paramount+)
The Last Anniversary Season 1 (AMC+)
