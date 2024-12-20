When last we saw him, Mark was reeling from both of his confrontations with the Viltrumite Anissa and multi-dimensional villain Angstrom Levy that fundamentally changed him. He failed to defeat Anissa, who left him bloodied and with a reminder of his mission to fulfill Omni-Man’s original task of taking over Earth. Then, Mark beat Levy to death during a fight in an alternate dimension. Mark also broke up with his girlfriend, Amber.