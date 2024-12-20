Based on the award-winning comic book series by Robert Kirkman, co-creator Cory Walker, and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible follows teenager Mark Grayson as he inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender—the titular Invincible.
In its first two seasons, Mark not only learned that he had powers, but that his father, Omni-Man, was actually a Viltrumite alien sent to conquer Earth. Now, Mark is forced to face his past and his future while discovering how much further he'll need to go to protect the people he loves.
When last we saw him, Mark was reeling from both of his confrontations with the Viltrumite Anissa and multi-dimensional villain Angstrom Levy that fundamentally changed him. He failed to defeat Anissa, who left him bloodied and with a reminder of his mission to fulfill Omni-Man’s original task of taking over Earth. Then, Mark beat Levy to death during a fight in an alternate dimension. Mark also broke up with his girlfriend, Amber.
Season 3 looks to build off the huge events of Season 2 and set Mark and company on an even wilder path. Check out the newest trailer for a sneak peak of what the new season has to offer.
Here’s everything you need to know about Invincible Season 3.
How to watch ‘Invincible’ on Prime Video
Invincible streams exclusively on Prime Video, which is included in an Amazon Prime membership. Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Sign up or start a free trial or Amazon Prime to try out Prime Video.
Amazon also offers additional, discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership—including free delivery on more than 300 million items, exclusive deals, and savings for eligible members—at only 50% of the cost.
Young adults (ages 18-24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30-days before paying $6.99 per month. For more information about Prime, including Prime for Young Adults and Prime Access, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.
When does ‘Invincible’ Season 3 come out?
Prime Video subscribers can watch the first three episodes of Invincible Season 3 starting on Thursday, February 6, 2025.
Additional episodes will stream every Thursday through March 13.
Who is in the ‘Invincible’ series cast?
Invincible features an incredible cast of voice actors. Steven Yeun voices Mark Grayson/Invincible, Sandra Oh voices Debbie Grayson, and J.K. Simmons voices Omni-Man.
Additional voice actors include Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Seth Rogen as Allen, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Zazie Beetz as Amber, and Zachary Quinto as Robot.
Rounding out the cast: Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow will also voice characters this season.
