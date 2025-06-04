Sinners, which was written, produced, and directed by Ryan Coogler (Creed, Black Panther), is already one of the highest-grossing films of 2025 and is now streaming on Prime Video.
The film, based on an original screenplay, follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack in 1932 as they return from Chicago to their hometown in the Mississippi Delta. As the former gangsters prepare to open a juke joint with their young guitarist cousin Sammie, they discover that an evil presence is waiting to welcome them back.
How to watch ‘Sinners’ on Prime Video
You can watch Sinners by searching for the title on Prime Video. It costs $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to buy. Rentals include 30 days to start watching the film and 48 hours to finish once started.
You don’t need a Prime membership to stream Sinners. All customers can rent or buy titles on the Prime Video Store.
Who is in the cast of ‘Sinners’?
Michael B. Jordan plays the dual roles of Elijah “Smoke” Moore and Elias “Stack” Moore; Hailee Steinfeld is Mary, Stack’s ex-girlfriend; Wunmi Mosaku is Annie, Smoke’s estranged wife; and relative newcomer Miles Caton plays Sammie “Preacher Boy” Moore, the twins’ cousin and an aspiring musician.
Jack O’Connell, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Delroy Lindo, Peter Dreimanis, Lola Kirke, Li Jun Li, Saul Williams, and Yao round out the supporting cast.
What else is on Prime Video?
You can watch films like Creed, The Accountant 2, and Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning with a Prime membership. Other recent box office hits available to rent or buy include A Working Man, Mickey 17, A Minecraft Movie, and more.
