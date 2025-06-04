Prime Video is a first-stop

entertainment

destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and

live sports

—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as

Apple TV+

,

Max

,

Crunchyroll

, and

MGM+

. All customers, regardless of whether they have a

Prime membership

or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.