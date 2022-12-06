HBO Max is coming back to Prime Video Channels in the U.S.! Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month, and subscribers will have access to 15,000 hours of curated premium content from the Warner Bros. Discovery family of networks.

“We strive to offer customers the best and widest selection of premium content available for their everyday viewing experience,” said Cem Sibay, vice president, Prime Video. “It’s truly been a milestone year for Prime Video, and we are humbled by the viewer engagement and critics' response to our marquee releases. Now with the addition of HBO Max again, customers can easily add this subscription and enjoy even more award-winning and fan favorite entertainment on Prime Video.”

HBO Max delivers unique stories, complex characters, immersive new worlds, and innovative entertainment across every genre. The service offers an array of series, movies, and specials for audiences of all ages, consistently surfacing fresh, distinctive, buzz-worthy programming from HBO, Warner Bros., and DC, as well as Max Originals and blockbuster films.

JB Perrette, CEO and president, global streaming and games, Warner Bros. Discovery added, "Our common goal is to delight customers with great content and continue to collaborate and innovate so we can best serve our subscribers."

Prime members can subscribe with no extra apps to download beyond Prime Video, and no cable required. The channel subscription can be canceled at any time. Head to the HBO Max page on Amazon to learn more and subscribe.